Ranbir Kapoor, several times, has given tone-deaf statements, which made us question his ‘humor’ and ‘wit’. And now, it has been revealed that the actor is ‘saint-like’ and doesn’t like it when his wife raises her voice in front of him.

Alia Bhatt, in an interview, talked about her seven vices, including envy and anger. Later, she revealed that she envies her husband’s calm nature.

“The one thing that immediately puts me into a fit of anger is incompetence and I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband doesn’t like it if my voice goes above this decibel because he thinks it is not fair, and that it is important to be kind even when you are unhappy.”

In 2022, during a live session for Brahmastra’s promotion, Alia Bhatt was addressing why they aren’t phailod for promoting their movie. Ranbir Kapoor was quick to cut her mid-sentence and said, “Well, I can say somebody has phailod” in reference to his wife’s weight gain, adding that he meant the remark as a joke.

Credits: India Today

I mean, it’s 2023 and men are expecting their wives not to even showcase their anger or issues!