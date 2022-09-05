Even though Kesariya from Brahmastra created a lot of buzz for its 'love storiya' -the song seems to be everyone's favourite now. Why? Alia Bhatt gave us a beautiful version of it.

Once again, Alia singing the Telugu version of Kesariya has wooed everyone on the internet.

A Twitter user Michael Scofield shared the video, and it's already receiving so much love. The one-minute video is a snippet from the film promotion happening in the south.

We also spotted Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and S. S. Rajamouli at the event, and even they seem to love Alia's performance! Have a look:

Alia singing in Telugu 👌



One of the best talent actress in present generation @aliaa08#AliaBhatt #Brahamastra pic.twitter.com/UabDNDls8L — Michael Scofield (@ScofieldReddy) September 2, 2022

People on the internet are loving Alia's version of Kesariya and are praising how beautifully she picked up the language.

Playing this on loop! Brahmāstra, a fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji is slated to release on 9 September.

