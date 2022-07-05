The teaser of Darlings, Alia Bhatt's production debut, is out now, and it is as intriguing as it gets. The teaser starts off with a voiceover recounting the tale of a frog resting by a river who just so happens to become friends with a scorpion.

According to the plot, Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt represent a metaphorical frog and scorpion, though their exact responsibilities are not stated.

The eagerly anticipated dark comedy explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo attempting to fit in in Mumbai, finding resilience and love in unlikely situations while battling against all obstacles.

Check out the teaser here:

When discussing Darlings in the past, Alia mentioned that the film has a special place in her heart. “It’s my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over," the actor stated in a statement.

The film marks Jasmeet K. Reen's directorial debut.Additionally, it stars seasoned actors Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, Alia's Gully Boy co-star. Vishal Bhardwaj, a director, and composer, wrote the music for the film, and Gulzar, a seasoned lyricist, wrote the lyrics. On August 5, Netflix will premiere the movie Darlings.