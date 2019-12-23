On The Actresses Roundtable 2019 with Rajeev Masand, Rajeev Masand confirmed that Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Ma Sheela in her biopic documentary. Ma Anand Sheela was the former personal assistant of Bhagwan Rajneesh and was a part of the Netflix documentary series, Wild Wild Country on the life of Osho.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film is speculated to be directed by Shakun Batra. Reportedly, it will also star Aamir Khan as Osho.

“I feel she [Alia Bhatt] has the spunk in her that I had. Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine.”

- Ma Sheela to Hindustan Times

Prior to this, Priyanka Chopra was originally chosen to essay the role of Ma Sheela. However, Ma Sheela wasn't too happy about the decision and decided to send the actor a legal notice about the same.

I told her I do not give her permission for the film because I have not chosen her. In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal notice.

- Ma Sheela

Ma Sheela also added that she received no response from Priyanka Chopra about the same.

Not even a courtesy letter that they received my notice but that’s not an issue, maybe she never had the opportunity to meet me or make time to meet me and it is no big issue

- Ma Sheela

We look forward to watching Alia Bhatt playing this versatile role.