Bollywood films are known to be an inspiration for a lot of things in our lives. Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was an interesting film that narrated the story of Gangubai from Kamathipura, Mumbai. The Bhansali production film was a huge success at the box office and was hailed for a lot of other reasons.

That said, we all loved the different shades of white Gangubai explored. Now the movie has inspired a fashion show in Malaysia, yup, that’s right. The Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show 2022 created a theme centered around Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The models donned red bindis to tie their hair in a bun decorated with red roses, and of course, white outfits. Each attire looked beautiful and reminded us of how gorgeous Alia looked in the movie.

“Izzat se jeena ka, kisi se darne ka nahi,” a model captioned her picture as she shared the look.

The movie earlier received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Berlin International Film Festival. Mr. Bhansali talked about it and said:

The audience in Berlin clapped at my song Dholida. They enjoyed the music, humour and anger of my film. They clapped for eight minutes after the film was over. When I heard that standing ovation, I got my answer. It made all the pain and effort worth the while.

Netizens are impressed with this news and here’s how they’re reacting to this.

Clearly, the movie was a reminder of all the rights sex workers deserve in our country.