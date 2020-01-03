Hey there Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl Here!
Whether it's our lonely boy a.k.a Dan Humphrey or Queen B a.k.a Blair, they all have blood on their hands. Don't believe us, take a look:
1. Dan Humphrey became Joe Goldberg inYou
Well, if you come to think about it, Dan turning into a stalker and a serial killer in You, didn't come as a surprise to me. After all he did run a website where tracked and revealed the scandals of Manhattan's elite.
2. Blair Waldorf became Rebecca Evans inThe Roommate
3. Serena Van Der Woodsen became Emily Nelson in A Simple Favour
4. Chuck Bass became Kent Galloway in Wicked City
Casanova Chuck Bass a.k.a Ed Westwick went on to play Kent Galloway, the serial killer from the '80s. Did Ed's character use his jawline to murder the victim? Because he's killed us multiple times with his sharp jawline.
5. Nate Archibald became Tex Watson in Charlie Says
Our O.G chocolate boy Chace Crawford was drenched in blood as he played Tex Watson from the Mason Family in the 2018 crime drama Charlie Says.
Wait a minute, did we just discover that the class of 2009 from Constance Billiard have graduated to be serial killers? Well, all we can do is hope that these creepy patterns don't pass on the new batch of Constance in the Gossip Girl reboot.