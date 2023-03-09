At a time when we have fallen in love with HBO’s The Last of Us, the news that our favourite HBO shows won’t be available on Disney+Hotstar after 31st March is pretty f*cking heartbreaking NGL. TBH, Disney+Hotstar’s breakup with HBO has hurt us more than any of our own breakups.
So, here’s a list of all the HBO Originals available on Disney+Hotstar, which probably won’t be available after 31st March, unless it’s an April Fools prank. And we really wish to be fooled.
1. A Black Lady Sketch Show
2. Adventure of the Ring
3. After the Thrones
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Allen v Farrow
5. Angels in America
6. Angry Boys
7. Any Given Wednesday
8. Animals
ADVERTISEMENT
9. Avenue 5
10. Ballers
11. Band of Brothers
12. Banshee
13. Barry
ADVERTISEMENT
14. Betty
15. Boardwalk Empire
16. Bored to Death
17. Big Little Lies
18. Big Love
ADVERTISEMENT
19. Camping
20. Carnivale
21. Catch and Kill
22. C. B. Strike
23. Chernobyl
ADVERTISEMENT
24. Crashing
25. Curb Your Enthusiasm
26. Divorce
27. Down and Dirty
28. Dream Raider
ADVERTISEMENT
29. Eastbound & Down
30. Empire Falls
31. Enlightened
32. Entourage
33. Euphoria
ADVERTISEMENT
34. Five Days
35. Flight of the Conchords
36. Funny or Die Presents
37. Game of Thrones
38. Gentleman Jack
ADVERTISEMENT
39. Generation Kill
40. Getting On
41. Girls
42. Hello Ladies
43. Here and Now
ADVERTISEMENT
44. His Dark Materials
45. High Maintenance
46. House of Saddam
47. House of the Dragon
48. How To Make It In America
ADVERTISEMENT
49. Hung
50. I’ll Be Gone In The Dark
51. I May Destroy You
52. I Know This Much Is True
53. In Treatment
ADVERTISEMENT
54. Industry
55. Insecure
56. Invisible Stories
57. Irma Vep
58. Jamie
ADVERTISEMENT
59. Jett
60. John Adams
61. John From Cincinnati
62. Jonah From Tonga
63. Last Year Tonight
ADVERTISEMENT
64. Little Britain USA
65. Lovecraft Country
66. Looking
67. Luck
68. Lucky Louie
ADVERTISEMENT
69. Mare of Easttown
70. McMillions
71. Mildred Pierce
72. Mind Over Murder
73. Mosaic
ADVERTISEMENT
74. Mrs Fletcher
75. Obama
76. Olive Kitteridge
77. Perry Mason
78. Phoenix Rising
ADVERTISEMENT
79. Profugos
80. Quarry
81. Real Time With Bill Maher
82. Rome
83. Room 104
ADVERTISEMENT
84. Run
85. Sally4Ever
86. Scenes from a Marriage
87. Sex And The City
88. Sharp Objects
ADVERTISEMENT
89. Shaq
90. Show Me A Hero
91. Silicon Valley
92. Single Long
93. Six Feet Under
ADVERTISEMENT
94. Somebody Somewhere
95. Succession
96. Tales From The Tour Bus
97. Tell Me You Love Me
98. Tenacious D
ADVERTISEMENT
99. The Baby
100. The Brink
101. The Comeback
102. The Chris Rock Show
103. The Deuce
ADVERTISEMENT
104. The Gilded Age
105. The Head
106. The Jinx
107. The Knick
108. The Last of Us
ADVERTISEMENT
109. The Leftovers
110. The Nevers
111. The Newsroom
112. The Night Of
113. The Outsider
ADVERTISEMENT
114. The Pacific
115. The Passion
116. The Plot Against America
117. The Righteous Gemstones
118. The Sopranos
ADVERTISEMENT
119. The Third Day
120. The Time Traveller’s Wife
121. The Undoing
122. The White Lotus
123. The Wire
ADVERTISEMENT
124. The Young Comedians Show
125. Tiger
126. Togetherness
127. Trackers
128. Treme
ADVERTISEMENT
129. True Blood
130. True Detective
131. Tsunami
132. Undercurrent
133. Veep
ADVERTISEMENT
134. Vice Principals
135. Vinyl
136. Watchmen
137. Warrior
138. We Own this City
139. Winning Time
140. Workers
ADVERTISEMENT
141. Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas
142. 2 Dope Queens
ADVERTISEMENT
I mean, losing The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Succession and GOT? They better change their mind. And if they don’t, HBO content will probably be available on Amazon Prime Videos, like many other HBO shows.
Top picks for you