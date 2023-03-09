At a time when we have fallen in love with HBO’s The Last of Us, the news that our favourite HBO shows won’t be available on Disney+Hotstar after 31st March is pretty f*cking heartbreaking NGL. TBH, Disney+Hotstar’s breakup with HBO has hurt us more than any of our own breakups.

So, here’s a list of all the HBO Originals available on Disney+Hotstar, which probably won’t be available after 31st March, unless it’s an April Fools prank. And we really wish to be fooled.

1. A Black Lady Sketch Show

2. Adventure of the Ring

3. After the Thrones

4. Allen v Farrow

5. Angels in America

6. Angry Boys

7. Any Given Wednesday

8. Animals

9. Avenue 5

10. Ballers

11. Band of Brothers

12. Banshee

13. Barry

14. Betty

15. Boardwalk Empire

16. Bored to Death

17. Big Little Lies

18. Big Love

19. Camping

20. Carnivale

21. Catch and Kill

22. C. B. Strike

23. Chernobyl

24. Crashing

25. Curb Your Enthusiasm

26. Divorce

27. Down and Dirty

28. Dream Raider

29. Eastbound & Down

30. Empire Falls

31. Enlightened

32. Entourage

33. Euphoria

34. Five Days

35. Flight of the Conchords

36. Funny or Die Presents

37. Game of Thrones

38. Gentleman Jack

39. Generation Kill

40. Getting On

41. Girls

42. Hello Ladies

43. Here and Now

44. His Dark Materials

45. High Maintenance

46. House of Saddam

47. House of the Dragon

48. How To Make It In America

49. Hung

50. I’ll Be Gone In The Dark

51. I May Destroy You

52. I Know This Much Is True

53. In Treatment

54. Industry

55. Insecure

56. Invisible Stories

57. Irma Vep

58. Jamie

59. Jett

60. John Adams

61. John From Cincinnati

62. Jonah From Tonga

63. Last Year Tonight

64. Little Britain USA

65. Lovecraft Country

66. Looking

67. Luck

68. Lucky Louie

69. Mare of Easttown

70. McMillions

71. Mildred Pierce

72. Mind Over Murder

73. Mosaic

74. Mrs Fletcher

75. Obama

76. Olive Kitteridge

77. Perry Mason

78. Phoenix Rising

79. Profugos

80. Quarry

81. Real Time With Bill Maher

82. Rome

83. Room 104

84. Run

85. Sally4Ever

86. Scenes from a Marriage

87. Sex And The City

88. Sharp Objects

89. Shaq

90. Show Me A Hero

91. Silicon Valley

92. Single Long

93. Six Feet Under

94. Somebody Somewhere

95. Succession

96. Tales From The Tour Bus

97. Tell Me You Love Me

98. Tenacious D

99. The Baby

100. The Brink

101. The Comeback

102. The Chris Rock Show

103. The Deuce

104. The Gilded Age

105. The Head

106. The Jinx

107. The Knick

108. The Last of Us

109. The Leftovers

110. The Nevers

111. The Newsroom

112. The Night Of

113. The Outsider

114. The Pacific

115. The Passion

116. The Plot Against America

117. The Righteous Gemstones

118. The Sopranos

119. The Third Day

120. The Time Traveller’s Wife

121. The Undoing

122. The White Lotus

123. The Wire

124. The Young Comedians Show

125. Tiger

126. Togetherness

127. Trackers

128. Treme

129. True Blood

130. True Detective

131. Tsunami

132. Undercurrent

133. Veep

134. Vice Principals

135. Vinyl

136. Watchmen

137. Warrior

138. We Own this City

139. Winning Time

140. Workers

141. Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas

142. 2 Dope Queens

I mean, losing The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Succession and GOT? They better change their mind. And if they don’t, HBO content will probably be available on Amazon Prime Videos, like many other HBO shows.