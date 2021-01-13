Everyone is making efforts to forget the year that 2020 was, and Netflix has done its bit for the cause by announcing new film releases for every week of 2021.

Yes, Netflix has announced 70 new films for the coming year, with a new film releasing once a week in 2021.

Netflix roped in Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and a whole bunch of other stars to announce the new titles.

And woah, woah, woah indeed, because we caught a glimpse of Noah again! Not to mention Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Amy Poehler, Jason Momoa, Priyanka Chopra, and all of our favourite stars.

From the final parts of some of our favourite rom-coms (To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Kissing Booth series), to slick, new action thrillers (Escape from Spiderhead) to intriguing dramas (The White Tiger, The Girl On The Train ), to comedies (Moxie, Red Notice), Netflix's got something for everyone.

You can watch the video here:

Netflix and chill indeed!

All iamges are screenshots from the video on YouTube.