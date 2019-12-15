This decade saw an array of stars rise from web series, theatre and other entertainment industries to make a mark in Bollywood. From Vikrant Massey to Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao, here are the breakthrough stars that defined Indian cinema in the last 10 years. 

Ayushmann Khurrana

From his debut with Vicky Donor in 2012 to Badhai Ho in 2018, Ayushmann defined the decade with his off-beat films. 

Badhai ho
Source: POPxo

Pankaj Tripathi

After his unforgettable performance in Gangs of Wasseypur, Pankaj became a crowd favourite who we couldn't get enough of. 

Pankaj Tripathi
Source: BDC

Ranveer Singh

This actor made his debut with Band Baja Baraat in 2010 and has since taken the industry by storm. Who can tell he is just a decade old in Bollywood? 

Ranveer Singh Ram Leela
Source: theasianfashionjournal

Jim Sarbh

From his Bollywood debut in Neerja to his roles in Sanju, Padmaavat and Made in Heaven, his salt-and-pepper look is winning hearts around the world. 

jim sarbh
Source: Instagram

Adil Hussain

Adil broke ground with his role in English Vinglish in 2012 playing the sexist husband and then again with his performance in Delhi Crime

Adil Hussain English Vinglish
Source: Bollywoodlife

Vicky Kaushal

From Masaan in 2015 to Uri: A Surgical Strike in 2019, Vicky Kaushal shot to fame with his impeccable acting skills. 

Vicky Kaushal uri
Source: DNA

Diljit Dosanjh

After becoming a superstar in Punjabi cinema, this actor won hearts in Bollywood with his debut film Udta Punjab in 2016. 

Diljit dosanjh udta punjab
Source: moviemavengaldotcom

Sanya Malhotra

She shocked Bollywood with her portrayal of Babita Kumari in Dangal and went on to establish herself as an actress with Badhaai Ho

sanya Malhotra
Source: Firstpost

Siddhant Chaturvedi

After making his debut with the web series, Insider Edge Siddhant became a nationwide sensation with his portrayal of M.C. Sher in Gully Boy

Siddhant Chaturvedi
Source: santabanta

Zaira Wasim

This 19-year-old made her debut with Dangal in 2016 and has since made the decision to quit the industry but she sure did leave a mark. 

zaira Wasim
Source: new Indian Express

Dulquer Salmaan

This Malayalam actor made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan and went on to do The Zoya Factor alongside Sonam Kapoor. 

Dulquer Salmaan
Source: Cinemaexpress

Radhika Apte

Though she didn't make her debut in this decade, Radhika became a household name with her hit roles in Andhadhun, Lust Stories, Pad Man, Sacred Games and Ghoul.  

Radhika apte
Source: Huffington Post

Mohit Raina

After gaining popularity with his small-screen appearance, Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, Mohit made his mark with his Bollywood debut Uri: The Surgical Stike

Mohit raina uri
Source: Indianexpress

Alia Bhatt

After her unimpressive debut with Student of The Year in 2012, Alia made her mark as a versatile actress with her roles in Highway, Udta Punjab and Raazi.

Alia Bhatt highway
Source: India Tv

Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas
Source: Hindustan Times

Jitendra Kumar

Starting out with Permanent Roommates and then making his mark as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory, Jitendra Kumar has come a long way. 

Jitendra Kumar
Source: biographia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

From Gangs of Wasseypur to Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and then finally Sacred Games, Nawazuddin established himself as one of the best actors in the country this decade. 

nawazzudin
Source: Hindustan Times

Mithila Palkar

After rising to fame with the web series Little Things in 2016, Mithila went on to make her debut in Bollywood with Karwaan

Mithila Palkar
Source: Hindustan Times

Divyendu Sharma

Though he began his career with Pyar Ka Punchnama in 2011, his roles in Kanpuriye and Mirzapur set him apart from the rest. 

Dibyendu Sharma
Source: celebcenter

Swara Bhasker

Beginning her rise to fame with Guzaarish in 2010 and then peaking with films like Tanu Weds Manu and Veere Di Wedding, Swara has come a long way in this decade. 

swara Bhasker
Source: Eros now

Vikrant Massey

He rose to fame with the Hindi TV show Balika Vadhu and then successfully became a part of Bollywood with movies like Dil Dhadakne DoLipstick Under My Burkha and Chhapaak

Vikrant Massey
Source: Outlook India

Richa Chadda

Another star who made her mark with Gangs of Wasseypur, Richa went on to do great films like Masaan, Sarbjit and Love Sonia

Richa chadda masaan
Source: Hindustan Times

Deepak Dobriyal

Though he has been a part of this industry for two decades, this was the decade that gave him his breakthrough roles in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns

Deepak dobriyal
Source: Filmibeat

Huma Qureshi

Gangs of Wasseypur, Ek Thi Dayan and the web series Leila are just some of the accomplishments that make Huma a force to be reckoned with. 

huma qureshi leila
Source: Hindustan Times

Viineet Kumar

Bombay Talkies, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Mukkabaaz, Viineet Kumar has been nothing but pure talent in every single movie of his. 

Viineet Kumar
Source: UrbanAsian

Taapsee Pannu

Her roles in movies Baby, Pink, Naam Shabana and Mulk gave this actress the recognition she deserved in this decade. 

Taapsee Pannu
Source: India Today

Jaideep Ahlawat

Another Gangs of Wasseypur wonder, Jaideep finally got his due in the industry with Lust Stories, Bard of Blood and Raazi

Jaideep Ahlawat
Source: ScoopWhoop

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

No matter how back the movie, Mohammed's roles have always stood out. From Tanu Weds Manu: Returns to Tubelight and Article 15, he was a pleasant surprise. 

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
Source: India Today

Gajraj Rao

From web series to the big screen, Gajraj made his mark with his honest performance in Badhaai Ho that had us floored. 

Gajraj Rao
Source: India Today

Shweta Tripathi 

From Masaan to Mirzapur and Made In Heaven, this Disney star has come a long way in this decade. 

Shweta Tripathi Masaan
Source: India Today

Fawad Khan 

This Pakistani singer and actor made quite a mark in Bollywood with just two films, Khoobsurat and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Fawad khan
Source: tfipost

Rajkummar Rao

Do you remember him from Love Sex Aur Dhokha? In the past ten years, Rajkummar has become a superstar with films like Kai Po Che!, Bareilly Ki BarfiNewtonStree and Judgementall Hai Kya. 

Rajkummar Rao tree
Source: News18

Which one's your favourite? 