This decade saw an array of stars rise from web series, theatre and other entertainment industries to make a mark in Bollywood. From Vikrant Massey to Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao, here are the breakthrough stars that defined Indian cinema in the last 10 years.

Ayushmann Khurrana



From his debut with Vicky Donor in 2012 to Badhai Ho in 2018, Ayushmann defined the decade with his off-beat films.

Pankaj Tripathi



After his unforgettable performance in Gangs of Wasseypur, Pankaj became a crowd favourite who we couldn't get enough of.

Ranveer Singh

This actor made his debut with Band Baja Baraat in 2010 and has since taken the industry by storm. Who can tell he is just a decade old in Bollywood?

Jim Sarbh



From his Bollywood debut in Neerja to his roles in Sanju, Padmaavat and Made in Heaven, his salt-and-pepper look is winning hearts around the world.

Adil Hussain

Adil broke ground with his role in English Vinglish in 2012 playing the sexist husband and then again with his performance in Delhi Crime.

Vicky Kaushal

From Masaan in 2015 to Uri: A Surgical Strike in 2019, Vicky Kaushal shot to fame with his impeccable acting skills.

Diljit Dosanjh

After becoming a superstar in Punjabi cinema, this actor won hearts in Bollywood with his debut film Udta Punjab in 2016.

Sanya Malhotra

She shocked Bollywood with her portrayal of Babita Kumari in Dangal and went on to establish herself as an actress with Badhaai Ho.

Siddhant Chaturvedi



After making his debut with the web series, Insider Edge Siddhant became a nationwide sensation with his portrayal of M.C. Sher in Gully Boy.

Zaira Wasim

This 19-year-old made her debut with Dangal in 2016 and has since made the decision to quit the industry but she sure did leave a mark.

Dulquer Salmaan



This Malayalam actor made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan and went on to do The Zoya Factor alongside Sonam Kapoor.

Radhika Apte

Though she didn't make her debut in this decade, Radhika became a household name with her hit roles in Andhadhun, Lust Stories, Pad Man, Sacred Games and Ghoul.

Mohit Raina

After gaining popularity with his small-screen appearance, Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, Mohit made his mark with his Bollywood debut Uri: The Surgical Stike.

Alia Bhatt

After her unimpressive debut with Student of The Year in 2012, Alia made her mark as a versatile actress with her roles in Highway, Udta Punjab and Raazi.

Sumeet Vyas

Jitendra Kumar



Starting out with Permanent Roommates and then making his mark as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory, Jitendra Kumar has come a long way.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui



From Gangs of Wasseypur to Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and then finally Sacred Games, Nawazuddin established himself as one of the best actors in the country this decade.

Mithila Palkar



After rising to fame with the web series Little Things in 2016, Mithila went on to make her debut in Bollywood with Karwaan.

Divyendu Sharma



Though he began his career with Pyar Ka Punchnama in 2011, his roles in Kanpuriye and Mirzapur set him apart from the rest.

Swara Bhasker

Beginning her rise to fame with Guzaarish in 2010 and then peaking with films like Tanu Weds Manu and Veere Di Wedding, Swara has come a long way in this decade.

Vikrant Massey



He rose to fame with the Hindi TV show Balika Vadhu and then successfully became a part of Bollywood with movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Chhapaak.

Richa Chadda



Another star who made her mark with Gangs of Wasseypur, Richa went on to do great films like Masaan, Sarbjit and Love Sonia.

Deepak Dobriyal

Though he has been a part of this industry for two decades, this was the decade that gave him his breakthrough roles in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.

Huma Qureshi

Gangs of Wasseypur, Ek Thi Dayan and the web series Leila are just some of the accomplishments that make Huma a force to be reckoned with.

Viineet Kumar



Bombay Talkies, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Mukkabaaz, Viineet Kumar has been nothing but pure talent in every single movie of his.

Taapsee Pannu



Her roles in movies Baby, Pink, Naam Shabana and Mulk gave this actress the recognition she deserved in this decade.

Jaideep Ahlawat



Another Gangs of Wasseypur wonder, Jaideep finally got his due in the industry with Lust Stories, Bard of Blood and Raazi.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

No matter how back the movie, Mohammed's roles have always stood out. From Tanu Weds Manu: Returns to Tubelight and Article 15, he was a pleasant surprise.

Gajraj Rao

From web series to the big screen, Gajraj made his mark with his honest performance in Badhaai Ho that had us floored.

Shweta Tripathi

From Masaan to Mirzapur and Made In Heaven, this Disney star has come a long way in this decade.

Fawad Khan

This Pakistani singer and actor made quite a mark in Bollywood with just two films, Khoobsurat and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rajkummar Rao



Do you remember him from Love Sex Aur Dhokha? In the past ten years, Rajkummar has become a superstar with films like Kai Po Che!, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Stree and Judgementall Hai Kya.

Which one's your favourite?