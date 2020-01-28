Bollywood has a tendency to pick up movies from other languages and remake them into mediocre films. Here is a list to expect from 2020.

1. Love Aaj Kal

Originally meant to be a sequel, the trailer of this film has us convinced that it's just another remake of Imtiaz Ali's own film, Love Aaj Kal.

2. Coolie No.1

David Dhawan decided to remake his own film from 1995 of the same name and star his son, Varun Dhawan in it opposite Sara Ali Khan.

3. Dil Bechara

Bollywood decided to remake The Fault In Our Stars which was based on a book of the same name by John Green. The film will star Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

4. The Girl On The Train

After the success of the 2016 film of the same name based on the book by Paula Hawkins, Bolllywood decided to remake the movie with Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

5. Laxmmi Bomb

Based on the Tamil comedy horror film Kanchana, this movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role with Kiara Advani playing his love interest.

6. Jersey

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, this cricket-based movie is based on the Telugu film of the same name.

7. Laal Singh Chaddha

This Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor film is an official remake of the 1994 classic American film Forrest Gump.

8. Vikram Vedha

A remake of the neo-noir Tamil film of the same name, the Bollywood version is said to star Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

9. The Intern

The Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway starrer The Intern will also be remade with Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles.

Which original is your favourite?