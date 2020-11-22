Despite the bizarre hullabaloo around Rhea finally starting to die down, the Narcotics Control Bureau has still been conducting a major crackdown on drugs in the entertainment industry. This is said to be part of the agency's campaign “to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, especially in Bollywood.” It doesn't matter if the amount of cannabis they seem to be finding is less than what Snoop Dogg smokes in an hour - they're on a mission and they're taking people from the film fraternity down. Here are a few of the people who've been summoned since the whole deal began after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

1. Rhea Chakraborty

The NCB had accused her of procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and called her an 'active member of a drug syndicate'. She spent around a month in jail, after which the Bombay High Court granted her bail, observing that the actor was not a drug dealer and the charges against her were extremely flimsy - a fact that should have been very clear to the NCB from the beginning.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika was summoned by the NCB recently after WhatsApp chats between her and her business manager Karishma came to light during the Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation. She was grilled by the NCB for over 5 hours

3. Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were questioned by the NCB after their Bandra home was raided. Gabriella's brother was also arrested after he was found in possession of banned substances.

5. Shraddha Kapoor

The NCB probe team recorded Kapoor's statement regarding the drugs case related to Rajput’s death and alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Her name had cropped up during earlier interrogations with other individuals.

6. Rakul Preet Singh

Actress and model Rakul Preet Singh also had to appear in front of the NCB in relation to the drug case that's connected to Sushant Singh Rajput. She flew down from Hyderabad to attend the interrogation.

7. Bharti Singh

The NCB raided the production office and the house of Comedian Bharti Singh recently and recovered 86.5 grams of ganja. Consequently, both she and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were interrogated for 15 hours before being sent to judicial custody.

8. Preetika Chauhan

The TV actor, who has appeared in shows like Maa Vaishnodevi and Savdhaan India, was recently arrested by the NCB for possession of 99 grams of cannabis. She was later granted bail by a Mumbai court.

9. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is yet another actor who was questioned for nearly 5 hours by the NCB in relation to the Bollywood drug case that they're trying to build. She was questioned in the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai.

9. Shabana Saeed

The NCB had arrested Bollywood producer, Firoz Nadiadwala's wife, Shabana Saeed after ganja was reportedly found at their Juhu residence. Saeed was later granted bail by a city court.

10. Kshitij Ravi Prasad

A former employee at Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Prasad was held by the NCB recently in a drug case in November, after previously being linked to the SSR's death.

