The second instalment of The Kissing Booth AKA The Kissing Booth 2 is finally here.

Even though honestly, all we were looking forward to was some shirtless Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) scenes, we'd hate to admit that the new movie has a new someone who is as ruggedly handsome as Noah.

We're talking about the new movie's beautiful addition Marco Pena AKA Taylor Zakhar Perez.

In the movie, Marco is the charismatic new classmate of Elle (Joey King) who isn't just sexy—he also sings, plays the guitar, is an athlete and can dance.

Is there anything more perfect?

This “seriously luscious” looking guy is not just a 'snacc' in the movie, but also in real life. I mean his extremely hot bod is proof enough.

But if you're wondering that why does this guy have a swimmers body, well that is because he is a nationally ranked swimmer. (And by the looks of it, he is a fan of the waters)

In addition to showcasing his amazing swimmer's bod, the guy seems to love to go on a hike and is crazy about adventures.

Perez is a native of Chicago, US and before The Kissing Booth 2, he has had one-episode appearances on hit TV shows including Scandal, Young & Hungry, Awkward, and iCarly. He also has a background in musical theatre.

Moreover, Taylor has seven siblings and absolutely love animals. (Basically, a 10/10 on our checklist)

Taylor Perez is a total hottie and we really can't wait to see more of him (if you know what we mean)

All pictures sourced from Netflix.