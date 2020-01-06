As the 77th Golden Globe Awards is kick-starting the award show season of 2020, it's honouring the best performances we've witnessed in the world of television and cinema, last year.

If you snoozed your alarm and missed Ricky Gervais hosting the star-studded awards, don't worry because we've got you covered. Here's a list of all the Golden Globes' winners:

1. Ellen DeGeneres won the Golden Globe Carol Burnett Award

2. Tom Hanks won the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award

The man, the myth, the legend, the recipient of the 2020 Cecil B. Demille award @tomhanks shares a priceless moment on stage with @CharlizeAfrica. The respect is mutual. The humility is real. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hU4TZUvMiC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

3. Succession won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series

4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series ( Musical or Comedy) for Fleabag

5. Ramy Youssef won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series ( Musical or Comedy) for Ramy

6. Brian Cox won the Golden Globe for Best Performing Actor in a Drama Series for Succession

8. Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe For Best Performing Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown

8. Laura Dern won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for Marriage Story

9. Stellan Skarsgard for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/ Motion Picture in Chernobyl

10. Quentin Tarantino won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay of a Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

11. Sam Mendes won the Golden Globe for Director of a Motion Picture for 1917

12. Fleabag won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series ( Musical or Comedy)

13. Missing Link won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture

14. Michelle Williams won the Golden Globe for Best Performance By An Actress In A Mini-Series or Motion Picture For Fosse/Verdon

15. Chernobyl won the Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Television Film

16. Parasite won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film

17. Brad Pitt won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

18. Taron Egerton won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture ( Musical or Comedy) for Rocketman

19. Awkwafina won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for The Farewell

20. Joaquin Pheonix won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for Joker

21. Renée Zellweger won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture ( Drama) for Judy

22. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

23. 1917 won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture (Drama)