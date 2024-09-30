We all can agree about the fading charm of award shows, and that is unfortunate because, for all the 90s and 2000s kids, award shows were a huge part of our evenings while growing up. Watching our favorite stars walking in looking glamorous, matching our steps when they danced to those hit beats and all those hilarious punchlines. OMG, so much nostalgia!

The recent IIFA awards were an exception, though. This edition was held in Abu Dhabi and concluded yesterday. It was attended by our favorite celebrities, old and new. However, the cynosure of the show for us was our heartthrob, none other than, Shah Rukh Khan! Returning to the stage after a decade, the man, the myth, and the legend took the internet by storm with his charismatic personality and humble persona, reminding us why he is the ‘King’!

From his fiery dance moves with Vicky Kaushal to the adorable moment with Rani Mukherji, here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reclaimed our hearts with his ‘darling’ moments.

“Chills! Literal Chills” (read that in Jake’s voice please, because that’s what I felt when I saw him enter).

You can’t convince me that SRK is 58 years old cause look at these moves!

To watch Rani Mukherjee and Shah Rukh Khan together after so many years, it was the reunion that made my Sunday!

SRK’s respect and humility won hearts once again when he walked on the stage with Hema Malini. His encouragement while Shilpa Rao was accepting the Award for Best Playback Singer (Female) is admirable!

Comeback? It appears as if the King had never left the show. The cheer when he was announced as the Best Actor for Jawaan is itself a monument to how loved and cherished he is among the masses.

Most of these shows are now filled with mediocrity, predictable outcomes, and lackluster performances. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that only SRK can bring back the glory of award shows. The 10 years of absence was worth the wait to watch his iconic hosting and performances. In a world where trends come and go like a snap, one thing that has remained constant is Shah Rukh Khan.