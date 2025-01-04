It often is the tragedy with the people of our country, that we fail to appreciate the good that comes out of our own backyard – be it in science or art. Payal Kapadia’s 2024 film All We Imagine As Light was the talk of the globe last year. From Cannes to Golden Globe, from Barack Obama to all the biggest foreign critics and publications, the movie has been gathering immense love wherever it travels.
After its theatrical release in November, All We Imagine… has now made its digital debut in India on 3rd January. If you have followed us in recent times, there’s no hiding the fact that we absolutely loved the film. Starring the likes of Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, and Chhaya Kadam, the film is being discovered and admired by the Netizens who missed it in theater. Here’s how Twitter is reacting to what many Netizens are calling the best movie of 2024. The appreciation for this movie globally has left no doubts about its art and craft, here’s just some more proof.
Cinema is a great junction of science and art – with the technologies involved in bringing to life what we imagine as stories. I hope we the Indian audience shower all the love this movie deserves.