In an episode of when comedy takes a U-turn, popular YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, the former CEO of now-dissolved All India Bakchod (AIB), has found himself in a pool of controversy again. Why, you wonder? Bhat’s decade-old tweets seem to have irked netizens, with many name-calling him as ‘Hindu-phobic’, ‘child abuser’, and what not.

Tanmay Bhat. Source: ED Times

Here’s all that has been happening in Tanmay Bhat’s latest row.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat, who was reportedly accused of not taking action against an alleged sexual harasser in AIB during #MeToo, recently starred in an advertisement of Kotak Mahindra Bank’s semi-autonomous digital bank, Kotak 811. Stand-up comedian, Samay Raina was also featured in the ad while holding a sign of “No offensive Jokes Tanmay Bhai.”

Screenshot from now-deleted ad

Screenshot from now-deleted ad

Netizens started digging Tanmay’s old tweets on Lord Ganesha and questioned Kotak Mahindra for casting him in the commercial while expressing how he had insulted the Hindu God. Some Twitter users also flagged how the comedian casually ‘joked’ about child rape and sexual harassment of women in his tweets back then. A few of them demanded an apology from the bank.

Dear @udaykotak do you agree with Hindu hater Tanmay Bhatt's description of Shri Ganesh Murti? Do your customers agree? @KotakBankLtd pic.twitter.com/WG0qxtDTm2 — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) February 11, 2023

.@udaykotak Sir @KotakBankLtd seriously, you couldn't find anyone else for your brand endorsement except him?? Are we to understand that he reflects your brand values? He's been accused of sexual harassment by so many women.

Definitely expected better from you 🤢 pic.twitter.com/3ihJRD4KPI — Akancha Srivastava (@AkanchaS) February 11, 2023

Hi @KotakBankLtd @udaykotak



I am a customer of your bank but the fact that you have hired a hinduphobic, woman and child abuser Tanmay Bhat for a campaign is making me consider closing my account. Discontinue the association with him and apologise? pic.twitter.com/W57pdic4jf — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) February 12, 2023

Amidst the backlash, Kotak Mahindra withdrew the advertisement featuring Tanmay Bhat. On February 12, the official Twitter handle of Kotak 811 (@Kotak811) tweeted, “We do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group.”

We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign. — Kotak 811 (@kotak811) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took a sly jibe at Tanmay Bhat over this whole controversy.

Kunal Kamra. Source: India TV News

Reacting to Kotak’s tweet, Kamra called Tanmay a ‘victim’ who ‘has faced many atrocities in life’ and how ‘no comedians are supporting him’. “I can’t believe no comedians are siding with victim Tanmay Bhatt he has faced so many atrocities in life & still counting. Sad day for comedy world over… Shame on Indian comedy scene,” he tweeted.

I can’t believe no comedians are siding with victim Tanmay Bhatt he has faced so many atrocities in life & still counting. Sad day for comedy world over…

Shame on indian comedy scene https://t.co/o5CVrxe5Ui — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 14, 2023

Of course, Kamra was being ‘sarcastic’. We aren’t claiming, this tweet is proof of it.

Here’s another one from Kamra:

Shame on you Kotak…

very sad your taking livelihood away from marginalised comedian tanmay bhatt https://t.co/o5CVrxe5Ui — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 13, 2023

This isn’t the first time when Kunal Kamra has ‘joked’ about Tanmay Bhat on Twitter.

In 2020, Kamra had conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter in which someone had asked him about the comedians that he admire the most. Kamra named five comedians including Varun Grover, Zakir Khan, and Abhishek Upmanyu and also shared their qualities. He concluded his tweet saying Tanmay Bhat lacks such qualities and still “makes five times the money” than him.

Varun Grover for his world view

Anuvab Pal for his writing genius

Zakir Khan for story telling

Abhishek Upmanyu for joke writing

Manik Mahna for his attitude towards comedy.

Lastly Tanmay Bhatt for having none of the above quality but still making 5 times the money I do. https://t.co/HRxo3L7hPG — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 25, 2020

Remember the Comicstaan joke? Back in 2019, Kunal Kamra had trolled Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan, hinting his disappointment over how he wasn’t approached for judging the stand-up comedy reality TV show. “I’m judging. Just not getting paid for it,” he had joked in his tweet. This happened during the second season of Comicstaan which featured Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kaneez Surka, Kanan Gill, Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian as judges.

Someone in the flight just asked me “Why aren’t you judging comicstaan?”



I said “I’m judging. Just not getting paid for it” — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2019

Wait, there was more. Amazon Prime Video had replied to him saying, “Bold of you to assume other judges are getting paid.” And Kamra, in his usual sarcastic tone, was like, “This reply is funnier than Season 1 of Comicstaan.” This is to note that Tanmay Bhat had judged its first season. Oooppps!

This reply is funnier than season 1 of comicstaan 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kh7No2rO0D — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2019

Tanmay Bhat had hilariously mocked Kunal Kamra in his YouTube vlog back in 2020. Tanmay, along with several other comedians, had highlighted Kamra's controversial flight incident with journalist Arnab Goswami and how he experienced airlines ban back then. "Main abhi daaru bhi nahin piyun?" Remember the video?

Also Read: Tanmay Bhat’s Vlog

While we wonder what has been cooking between Tanmay Bhat and Kunal Kamra, they are definitely giving us frenemy vibes.

What do you think?