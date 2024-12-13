The glitz and glamour of Bollywood and Tollywood often hide the controversies brewing behind the scenes. While fans adore their favorite stars on-screen, some of them have found themselves tangled in legal troubles off-screen.

From shocking arrests to jaw-dropping scandals, here’s a look at eight actors, including the iconic Allu Arjun, who have faced jail time or legal action.

1. Allu Arjun

Pushpa might be ruling the box office, but life off-screen hasn’t been smooth for Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. On December 13, he was arrested in connection with a stampede during the Pushpa 2 screening that tragically claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman named Revathi. The chaos ensued at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre when Arjun arrived, sparking massive crowds and eventual tragedy. Fans were left stunned when news of his arrest for questioning surfaced.

2. Darshan Thoogudeepa

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he was arrested in 2011. The actor was accused of assaulting his wife, Vijayalakshmi, in a domestic violence case. The incident shocked fans of the Challenging Star, as his public persona sharply contrasted with the allegations. Though he later apologized, the case remains a blemish on his career.

3. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s tryst with the law is one of Bollywood’s most infamous tales. In connection with the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts, Dutt was arrested under the TADA Act for illegal possession of firearms. The actor spent years in and out of jail, with his eventual release in 2016 marking the end of a long, tumultuous chapter in his life. Despite the controversy, Dutt’s comeback earned him the moniker of Bollywood’s “comeback king.”

4. Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s run-ins with the law are as iconic as his blockbuster hits. From the 2002 hit-and-run case to the blackbuck poaching incident in 1998, Khan has spent considerable time in courtrooms. While the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s fans continue to defend him passionately, his brushes with controversy are far from forgotten.

5. Raj Kundra

Though not an actor himself, businessman Raj Kundra made waves in Bollywood when he was arrested in 2021 for his alleged involvement in a pornography racket. Kundra’s high-profile marriage to actress Shilpa Shetty brought even more attention to the case. His arrest and subsequent bail made headlines for weeks, with social media flooded with memes and debates about the scandal.

6. Rajpal Yadav

Comedy king Rajpal Yadav landed in legal trouble in 2018 when he was sentenced to six months in jail for failing to repay a loan of ₹5 crore. Known for his hilarious roles, fans were shocked to see him embroiled in financial disputes. Thankfully, Yadav served his time and bounced back with more quirky characters on-screen.

7. Vijay Raaz

Known for his distinctive voice and impeccable comic timing, Vijay Raaz faced arrest in 2020 after being accused of harassment by a female crew member on a film set. The case drew attention to the darker aspects of Bollywood’s work culture, though Raaz denied the allegations and was granted bail.

8. Fardeen Khan

The early 2000s heartthrob, Fardeen Khan, shocked fans when he was arrested in 2001 for attempting to buy cocaine. Though he managed to avoid a jail sentence by undergoing a de-addiction program, the incident marked a sharp decline in his Bollywood career. Today, Khan is on a path of redemption, focusing on fitness and family.

9. Aditya Pancholi

Bollywood veteran Aditya Pancholi has had his fair share of run-ins with the law. From a 2005 assault case involving a Bollywood producer to allegations of domestic abuse by his wife, Zarina Wahab, Pancholi’s off-screen life has been riddled with controversies. His arrest in 2019 on charges of rape further cemented his reputation as one of Bollywood’s most controversial figures.

From scandals to comebacks, these actors have seen it all. While their arrests shocked fans, their lives served as a reminder that fame doesn’t always equal a smooth ride.