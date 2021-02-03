Yesterday, American musician Rihanna tweeted about the farmers' protest in Delhi and the internet shutdown by the government to counter it. The singer's popularity meant that the farmers' protests were now part of the mainstream media narrative. It prompted many other celebrities to talk about it.

One of these celebrities was Amanda Cerny.

In an Instagram post, she said:

You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers.

You can see the post here:

Of course, a lot of people thanked her for speaking up. But as you might have imagined, she soon faced the comments from some Desi Boyyzzzz asking her if she even knew what she was talking about. Now, since Amanda is not a Bollywood celebrity, she didn't have a shit to give. Instead, she woke up and chose violence.

More international voices in support of Indian farmers 🔥



Thank you @AmandaCerny ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AEgDsWJWi5 — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) February 2, 2021

Many other activists from around the world like Great Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate have also taken a firm stand on the farmers' protests.