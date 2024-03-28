The trailer of Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, was released on official channels of Netflix India today and it looks like a promising biopic awaits the viewers.

Scheduled to premier on April 12, 2024, the biopic traces the life of the former star who was killed at the age of 27, along with his wife Amarjot, who was also a singer and his partner in music.

The music of Amar Singh Chamkila has been a contentious topic, with some listeners terming it obscene and others, real.

However, his fame never suffered because of people’s perceptions because in his prime, he was giving more performances than there are days in a year.

The Netflix original aims to give a glimpse into the life of the much-celebrated artist who is widely regarded as a legend.

Here’s the trailer of Amar Singh Chamkila.