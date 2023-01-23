For the past couple months we’ve been seeing a lot of tech companies carrying out layoffs. The number of people losing their jobs has been massive, and very unfortunate. And, when we find out individual stories of the people who are going through the setback, it really puts things in perspective. Which is why Tom Mboya Opiyo‘s LinkedIn post about how he was fired by Amazon, shortly after relocating for the job, is so important.

Tom Mboya Opiyo spoke about planning his relocation for 6 months and getting a call from the company only a few days before he was about to fly to Europe.

So many people came forward to empathize with Tom, and the world’s kindness really shone through.

Credit: LinkedIn

The last few years have been whack. Hoping for better times and brighter futures for us all.