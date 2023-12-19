The trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s latest reality show Mission Start Ab just dropped and apparently, we now have an exciting new entrepreneurial show on our hands and watchlists. So, if you were a big fan of Shark Tank or have always known that you have great business acumen, and have dreamed of starting your own business forever, then Mission Start Ab might just be your cup of tea.

Directed by Srimanta Senguptta, the show has been conceptualised in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India. And the three judges and mentors who’ll be guiding the contestants are Kunal Bahl, founder of SnapDeal and Titan Capital, Manish Chowdhary, founder of WOW Skin Science, and Anisha Singh, founder of She Capital

You can catch a glimpse of the series here:

And here are a few reactions people have had to the announcement:

Mission Start Ab is all set to release on the 19th of December, so don’t forget to catch it!