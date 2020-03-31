Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please which followed the journey of four BFFs, is back with its new season trailer.

The show, starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Pratiek Babbar and Milind Soman will be streaming its second season soon. And from the looks of the trailer, it's going to be one hell of a ride.

The second season, which is set in Istanbul begins with the BFFs following Siddhi there.

Once the friends return to Mumbai, they begin dealing with their unresolved problems and relationships once again, hoping to find closure in this season.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of a wedding. We wonder who's ready to tie the knot?

Watch the full trailer here:

The season is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 17.