"And just like that, the series got just more interesting." Vikrant Dhawan aka Vivek Oberoi said it, and we totally agree! The much awaited trailer of Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge season 3 just released and the wicket of our excitement holds the ground.

The third season is all set to release on 3rd December this year, and will feature Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The drama, based on a fictional T20 cricket team 'Mumbai Mavericks', has finally roped in audience for a treat.

Fans will be able to watch the series return with thrilling twists, adventurous ups and downs of the spot-fixing trade in cricket and colossal scandals, after patiently waiting for almost two years! The trailer showed glimpses into the season and it's impossible to keep calm now!

Vivek Oberoi shared the trailer on his Instagram handle as well and captioned it, "When it comes to taking power, maybe third time’s a charm! Watch it to find out."

Richa Chadha also posted the promo on her handle:

The star cast also includes Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial in the pivotal roles. When the India Vs. Pakistan cricket series is baout to begin, no other moment would have been more perfect for the show's release!

Are you excited about it too?