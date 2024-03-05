We have been talking about the Ambani pre-wedding functions a lot because… you know why. It’s one of those things you cannot not talk about. Everything is just too happening. It’s almost like the events want to be talked about. And let’s just face it, you all want deets. However, when we do address these festivities it’s impossible to not mention the many artists who made them, quite literally, beautiful.

This definitely includes Rihanna, but so many Indian artists also took to the stage to do what they do so well. There’s a video of Vicky Kaushal vibing to Diljit, and we can relate. Then there was Lucky Ali singing O Sanam, and we loved every bit of it. However, we MUST talk about Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh – because they made it all look like a live concert that we had been manifesting.

The verdict is that Rihanna may be excellent, and a global superstar. But when Shreya Ghoshal sings, it almost feels like that the world is healing itself. You get it? The internet clearly gets it.

ambani gave us shreya and arijit singing ami je tomar live 🥹🤍pic.twitter.com/2ArRJYfySm — s.🌙 (@pinteresterr_) March 3, 2024

the ambani family spent however many millions that they did on rihanna’s concert, only to find out that Arjit and Shreya will always steal the show. — 🦋 (@Debasmi88433981) March 4, 2024

Ambani's pre-wedding is now completed with beautiful Shreya Ghoshal voice 🤌 pic.twitter.com/M6duENCZtO — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) March 3, 2024

The highlight from this Ambani’s wedding ceremony for me was the majestic live performance by Shreya Ghosal. Her voice is of other worlds. So pure and so healing. — Ebad 🌿🌻 (@DocSafiii) March 4, 2024

If I was in Ambani's place I would had feel bad for wasting money on Rihanna because Shreya stole the show https://t.co/8YufUZNP3n — 𝓜𝓻𝓲ツ (@IceQueeniee) March 4, 2024

The only thing is good in Ambani's marriage is "Diljit Dosanjh" 🥹🤌 pic.twitter.com/TfCpEGs7dX — lazy panda🐼 (@aliyakhan2507) March 4, 2024

I need ambani to release the full Diljit concert plz pic.twitter.com/qBylgDI64T — PeopleAreSoOffensive 😒 (@Boredweirdbitch) March 5, 2024

Lucky Ali performance of O Sanam at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding is pure magic. His timeless songs have a way of transporting me back to the nostalgic memories of the simplicity of childhood days 🤩pic.twitter.com/FwinejsYGL — 𝔸𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕪❁ (@wordsbyher_) March 4, 2024

Mann karey toh Rihanna ko zingat pe nacha du aur phir Arijit ke sath Lucky Ali ka singing collab kara du. pic.twitter.com/kkD25z69bH — Mukesh Ambani ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@AmbaniHu) March 4, 2024

We’d love to see the Ambanis getting more global artists, but that doesn’t mean we will be over our favourites anytime soon. Aakhir ghar toh ghar hota hai.