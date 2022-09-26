The Indian woman’s cricket team went up against England on Saturday (24th of September), and as we all know, Team India defeated England by 16 runs in the last ODI of the 3-match series. But that’s not the primary reason netizens are discussing the match. It’s Deepti Sharma Mankading Charlie Dean that has Twitterati really buzzing.

It has people discussing the last time we witnessed a Mankading incident. Do you guys remember? It was in Lagaan! When Tipu went through Mankading at the hands of the British team. Well, the internet has come up with hilarious and witty ways to refer to the movie, in context of the real life incident taking place. Here, take a look:

No Indian batter has been dismissed run out backing up at the bowlers end.



We learnt it the hard way in 1893. pic.twitter.com/cTInDQSqHl — India Wants To Know – Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) September 25, 2022

I don’t understand what’s the hue and cry is about ..we just did what they did to us in #Lagaan 😜😜😂😂😂😂 #bcci #mankading pic.twitter.com/v3puz3ksJO — 🇮🇳 (@abyjyth) September 25, 2022

Let’s not forget how England tried to sabotage the Indian team by also recruiting Lakha to betray his own people!

Hello England where was the spirit of cricket when you tried to fix the match with Lakha in Lagaan.#Deepthisharma #DeeptiSharma#mankading pic.twitter.com/juvt9560LD — Chetan Krishna👑 🇮🇳 (@ckchetanck) September 25, 2022

Well done Deepti Sharma. That was for Tipu from Lagaan. #mankading #DeeptiSharma — Kartik Mathur (@MrMathur93) September 25, 2022

She was run out – call it Out by "#Mankading" or anything else – it was well within the framework & rules of the game. Well done India 🇮🇳 to have made a clean sweep of England 🇬🇧 👏

Memories of #Lagaan come haunting#DeeptiSharma #IndvsEng #ThankYouJhulan #JhulanGoswami pic.twitter.com/6TMOLM9Biw — Darshan Phatak (@DarshanPhatak) September 25, 2022

Ha ha, Indian team finally got it's revenge of that mankading in Lagaan. #ENGvsIND #DeeptiSharma https://t.co/gHZGiNdZnR — Sanjukta Basu ✍️ (@sanjukta) September 25, 2022

Seems like life really does come full circle (even if it involves a movie scene)!