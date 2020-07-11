In Amazon Prime Video's latest web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Amit Sadh plays the role of Kabir Sawant, a cop with a disturbing past. And while the lead roles are played by Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, it's Amit who keeps you hooked on the show.

As Inspector Kabir Sawant, Amit takes on the persona of a dark, jaded man who left a woman injured during his last case. He carries the guilt through the show, never once slipping out of his grim and dreary role. While all other characters often fall short of logic and find themselves over compensating, Amit with his beefed up body and stone-cold face comes as a saving grace.

The actor, who has been a part of the industry for almost 20 years steals the limelight with his acting and strong screen presence. And in the middle of all this chaos in Breathe, manages to stand out.

From winning our hearts back in 2002 with his debut in the television series Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr as Adi to the role of a businessman in Sultan, Amit's made us crush on him hard throughout his career.

As a 19-year-old playing the role of Aditya Bhargav in Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Amit became the talk of the town since his television debut. Every school and college kid had a crush on the rich, popular boy he played on-screen.

His Instagram will have you falling back in love with this actor's adorable smile.

He's played a chocolate boy, a con artist and now a grim cop, and has always managed to make us fall for him. His roles in Akira, Barot House, Kai Po Che! and Sarkar 3 gave him the bandwidth to explore different characters. And now, with a new web series coming out every week, it gives us a chance to catch more of this actor.

Amit Sadh was the beacon throughout Breathe and managed to tie together the show with his understated character. We can't wait to catch more of the actor in his upcoming projects, which will hopefully offer him more screen time and give us a chance to fully appreciate his potential.