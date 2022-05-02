Apart from appearing in movies, endorsing a product in an advertisement is a significant source of income for several celebrities. While they bag a huge chunk of money for these ads, there have been times when some of these celebs turned down the opportunities to represent a brand and chose ethics over money. Read on.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar was associated with Pepsi since 2002 for eight long years. However, he stopped representing the soft drink brand after a young girl, at a school event, asked him why does he promote a product that her teacher labelled as poison. He narrated the entire incident during an interactive session on celebrity endorsements at IIM-A.

The actor had also turned down an offer by Eveready to endorse a flashlight, which was portrayed as a lucrative dowry item in a television commercial. While the actor may not have had a problem with the product, he did turn down the advertisement because it was problematic.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor, who was known for his down to earth nature and simple principles, turned down an advertisement deal worth a whopping ₹15 crores for endorsing fairness creams. As per a report, the three-year-long deal required the actor to shoot for six commercials. However, he immediately turned it down as he felt that he is responsible for the products he lends his face to, as many people look up to him. The actor said:

As responsible actors, it is our duty to not indulge in sending out incorrect messages. We should not, in any way, endorse or promote the ideology of preferring one skin tone over another.

3. John Abraham

The actor is apparently very particular about the products he is associated with. As per sources, a famous tobacco brand approached the actor for an endorsement and even offered a large amount. However, he turned down the offer.

4. Anushka Sharma

While it's quite common for actors to endorse numerous beauty products like fairness creams, the renowned actor made it quite clear that she would never endorse a fairness cream brand. During a press event, the actor said

I would not endorse products that propagate racist and sexist beliefs and propagate social taboo. I don’t want to endorse products that propagate fair skin and all. I will not propagate anything that says this is right or wrong.

5. Swara Bhaskar

Known for her fierce opinions and unconventional film choices, the actor turned down an offer to endorse a skin lightening cream. The actor refused to endorse anything that discriminates against a person for their skin colour. She said:

This fair skin obsession has to be discouraged. It's so regressive and problematic to put a value, negative or positive on skin colour. It's actually the seeds of racism and it only promotes low self-esteem. For me, I believe in loving yourself just the way you are. Dusky, dark or wheatish, you are perfect, all I want to tell the girls is DON'T change.

6. Ranbir Kapoor

In 2011, the actor refused to endorse a fairness cream brand. Even though he was reportedly being offered ₹9 crores for the advertisement, he declined the offer.

7. Emraan Hashmi

Reportedly, the actor was offered a whopping ₹4 crores for representing a liquor brand as its brand ambassador. However, the actor didn't even think twice before turning down the offer. As per a report:

Emraan was offered to be the brand ambassador of an alcohol brand. He was offered a whopping amount for endorsing the product that is also endorsed by several top actors. He declined the offer as he knows he is a role model to a lot of youngsters from the age gap of 18 to 25 years and he didn't want them to follow the wrong path.

8. Upen Patel

The actor is also one of the many celebrities who refused to endorse skin lightening products as it encourages racist stereotypes. He turned down the offer and stated:

This fair skin obsession has to be discouraged. It's so regressive and problematic to put a value, negative or positive on skin colour. It's actually the seeds of racism and it only promotes low self-esteem. For me, I believe in loving yourself just the way you are. Dusky, dark or wheatish, you are perfect.

9. Sunny Leone

The actor promised that she won't be advertising any product related to tobacco in the future, following the Delhi government’s appeal to several actors urging them not to endorse pan masala and tobacco products. SK Arora, the government's additional director for health, said

I received a call from Daniel Weber, husband of Sunny Leone, and he has promised that Sunny will not sign any contract for such kinds of advertisements.

10. Abhishek Bachchan

The actor, who is a teetotaler in real life, turned down an offer worth ₹10 crores for endorsing an alcohol brand as he didn't want to give out any wrong message to youngsters.

We respect these celebs who stood on their moral high grounds and turned down these ads.