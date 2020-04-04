WhatsApp forwards and fake news seem to have taken the driver's seat and things don't seem to be changing anytime soon.
In a recent tweet, he said homeopathic medicine may be the cure to coronavirus. He also said he hopes that India will lead the world in finding a treatment for the ongoing pandemic. Here's the tweet.
T 3491 - As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona.— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020
I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DRH42UGjFY
While some users asked him to do his research well before tweeting, others, said that his account must be suspended for spreading lies.
Sir I request you to only go for homeopathy treatment if you get infected. World would be a betttr place— Abshar (@Aaabshar) April 3, 2020
Yeh kya hogaya inko?— Santosh Addagulla (@santoshspeed) April 3, 2020
Looks like he has been studying a lot on WhatsApp university in the past years which is visible in his tweets here. 😁
Sirji, I really wish homoeopathy could bring a cure right now, but seems like it isn't helping. Seeing many homeo doctors selling their medicine on the name of corona killers. Not sure if that really helps.— Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) April 3, 2020
Thank you for informing that homeopathy is responsible for your state of mind. We'll stay away.— fallendownawell (@fallendownawel1) April 3, 2020
Please keep pic.twitter.com/r0fPLR8d0K— Folitically (@folitically) April 3, 2020
Enka Twitter delete karwao koi— Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) April 3, 2020
Doctors saved @SrBachchan's life in 1982. For four decades, he's had chronic medical issues and was treated by the best doctors. Why didn't he depend on homeopathy quacks?— Quarantined Chirpy (@IndianPrism) April 3, 2020
Bachchan is a repeat offender spreading superstition & quackery. His a/c should be suspended @TwitterIndia
April 3, 2020
Guys, it's important to not believe everything you receive on WhatsApp. Please check out credible sources for real news. Don't blindly believe everything you read. Stay well-informed.