WhatsApp forwards and fake news seem to have taken the driver's seat and things don't seem to be changing anytime soon. 

And, it seems like Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has fallen prey to fake news, yet again. 

In a recent tweet, he said homeopathic medicine may be the cure to coronavirus. He also said he hopes that India will lead the world in finding a treatment for the ongoing pandemic. Here's the tweet. 

Obviously, this tweet of his, outraged many Twitter users who requested Mr. Bachchan to stop spreading fake news without any clear evidence. 

While some users asked him to do his research well before tweeting, others, said that his account must be suspended for spreading lies. 

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan also received flak for sharing a video where he talked of a Chinese expert who claimed that common fly that sits on excreta, can transmit coronavirus. This fact was later debunked by the health ministry. 

Guys, it's important to not believe everything you receive on WhatsApp. Please check out credible sources for real news. Don't blindly believe everything you read. Stay well-informed. 