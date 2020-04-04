WhatsApp forwards and fake news seem to have taken the driver's seat and things don't seem to be changing anytime soon.

And, it seems like Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has fallen prey to fake news, yet again.

In a recent tweet, he said homeopathic medicine may be the cure to coronavirus. He also said he hopes that India will lead the world in finding a treatment for the ongoing pandemic. Here's the tweet.

T 3491 - As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I'm encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona.

I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DRH42UGjFY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

Obviously, this tweet of his, outraged many Twitter users who requested Mr. Bachchan to stop spreading fake news without any clear evidence.

While some users asked him to do his research well before tweeting, others, said that his account must be suspended for spreading lies.

Sir I request you to only go for homeopathy treatment if you get infected. World would be a betttr place — Abshar (@Aaabshar) April 3, 2020

Yeh kya hogaya inko?



Looks like he has been studying a lot on WhatsApp university in the past years which is visible in his tweets here. 😁 — Santosh Addagulla (@santoshspeed) April 3, 2020

Sirji, I really wish homoeopathy could bring a cure right now, but seems like it isn't helping. Seeing many homeo doctors selling their medicine on the name of corona killers. Not sure if that really helps. — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) April 3, 2020

Thank you for informing that homeopathy is responsible for your state of mind. We'll stay away. — fallendownawell (@fallendownawel1) April 3, 2020

Enka Twitter delete karwao koi — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) April 3, 2020

Doctors saved @SrBachchan's life in 1982. For four decades, he's had chronic medical issues and was treated by the best doctors. Why didn't he depend on homeopathy quacks?



Bachchan is a repeat offender spreading superstition & quackery. His a/c should be suspended @TwitterIndia — Quarantined Chirpy (@IndianPrism) April 3, 2020

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan also received flak for sharing a video where he talked of a Chinese expert who claimed that common fly that sits on excreta, can transmit coronavirus. This fact was later debunked by the health ministry.

Guys, it's important to not believe everything you receive on WhatsApp. Please check out credible sources for real news. Don't blindly believe everything you read. Stay well-informed.