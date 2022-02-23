To quench our thirst for watching Big B on the big screen, Jhund has dropped its trailer today. This Amitabh Bachchan-starrer depicts the protagonist embarking on an impractical journey.

The film, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, recounts the story of Vijay (Bachchan), the founder of Slum Soccer, an NGO that elevates underprivileged youth through football.

This biographical sports drama already has us invested in it owing to the energetic track that runs throughout the trailer.

Although this young gang is trapped in the clutches of drugs and theft, Vijay believes that they're good at heart and is hell-bent on transforming their lives through sports.

As a football coach, Amitabh Bachchan shines like the star that he is, and the trailer has already promised us marvels.

There are a few laugh-out-loud moments that'll make you chuckle and balance out the serious tone of the trailer.

The film will be released in your nearest cinema halls on March 4. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screen grabs from the trailer unless specified otherwise.