Actor Amitabh Bachchan has released an inspirational video on Twitter where he talks about hope and just how important it is, especially during times like these. Bachchan had previously been criticised for sharing fake news about COVID-19 last year.
T 3901 - WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !!️ ❤️ 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wmFjy29hws— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2021
And while many of his fans were pleased about his message...
Jai Bharat , we need positive message and need to know positive work done on the ground by citizens and government. We will win this battle collectively @SrBachchan @RahulGandhi @narendramodi https://t.co/xc2TBzKwxE— Lokesh Kothari (@Lokeshallflex) May 12, 2021
#Hope ❤️🙏 https://t.co/baY8ZL4xnH— Smita (@Smita1362013) May 11, 2021
These words are so very true and apply to past, present and future. We are all in this together and only together can we achieve the impossible 💪 🙏 @SrBachchan https://t.co/3bXkqsOmPR— Isabell (@isabellchen) May 11, 2021
“When hope guides our actions great things are possible” Truer words were never spoken. https://t.co/dJ0VjkvKw4— nishu singh goel (@nishusgoel22) May 11, 2021
... there were many others who called him out for not even mentioning the ones responsible for this mess.
No. People did not CHOOSE to come together, people did not have a choice but to come together. Because their Government abandoned them. https://t.co/mKXF74Nc8U— PratsD (@pratsd) May 11, 2021
Is it me being too pessimistic or is is it a coincidence that this gentleman has suddenly come out in sp of Covid warriors (celebrating only festivals in the past few weeks) when his new MAKE YOU RICH OVERNIGHT show's new season is on the horizon? @rockyandmayur @virsanghvi https://t.co/FOujlwaZBp— Lone fox (@foxdancing10) May 11, 2021
ये है सदी के महा कायर। https://t.co/JcfyCv09hZ— Mohammad Farhan (@Mohamma27132905) May 11, 2021
When auditions are a bit thin… https://t.co/OhHHVEzzsy— Siddarth Correya (@scorreya) May 11, 2021
Baauji O Baauji .. positivity apne paas rakho https://t.co/9pIv7F2xe4— gkd (@eddiejaques) May 12, 2021