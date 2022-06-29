Actors come and go, but there will be no other than Gabbar of Hindi cinema. That's right, we are talking about veteran actor Amjad Khan. He worked in numerous films in his career like Chameli Ki Shaadi, Yaarana, Laawaris, Kaalia, Naseeb, Parvarish, and many more. However, he is mostly remembered for playing Gabbar Singh, the iconic dacoit in the 1975 classic, Sholay.

Not a lot of people know of how Amjad Khan was in real life. Speaking of which, Khan's interview from 1987 recently caught our attention that will make you believe he was truly a gem. Intellectual, well-educated, straight-forward, and decent, that's right, these kind of adjectives will surely come in your mind when you watch it.

We have curated 8 hard-hitting insights from his interview that will prove he had a subtle art of not giving a f**k.

1. Audience relate themselves with animals more than human being

When interviewer asked why his film Teri Maang Sitaron Se Bhar Doon tanked at the box office:

Kutton-ghodon ki filmein chal jaati hain. Kutte court mein aake gawahi dete hain, film chal jaati hai. Saanp uthke transistor chhupa deta hai, kutta video camera chhupa deta hai, woh filmein chal jati hain.

- Amjad Khan

2. Cinema is not a subject matter, it’s merely an image

When interviewer expressed that she as a woman doesn’t appreciate rape scenes in films:

Phir toh aapko newspaper bhi nahin padhna chahiye, aapko samaaj-sewa ke centres mein bhi nahin jaana chahiye. Cinema aaj kal ke mahaul ka reflection hai. Hum paperon mein padhkar uspar plot banate hain.

- Amjad Khan

3. "Down-to-earth" films are not cinema

When interviewer spoke about commercial films being given more importance than realistic movies:

Agar Ankush and Paar ya aisi koi filmein hain jismein artist chaurahe mein bethe apni bagalein mun rahein hain, agar wo down-to-earth filmein hain, phir toh humein koi bathroom wali film bhi banani padegi. Down-to-earth mujhe nahin lagta cinema wo kehlaati hai. Cinema aapke liye ek teen ghante ki raahat hai.

- Amjad Khan

4. Fans only imitate celebrities' fashion, not their habits

When interviewer spoke about how stars like Amitabh Bachchan are greatly admired by their fans:

Sirf unke fashion ko imitate karne ki hadd tak, unki harkaton ko nahin. Siwaye unke hairstyle ke kaunsi baat hai jo log appreciate karte hain. Koi dekha hai ek aadmi baarah aadmiyon ko mar raha hai aur kehta hai maine Amitabh ko dekha hua hai.

- Amjad Khan

5. Magazines are parasites that breed on film industry’s blood

When interviewer quoted media saying that they have a right to enter in celebrities’ personal space:

Woh filmon ke dwaara pahunche, woh kisi ke darwaze thok kar andar ghuse nahin. Fark hai. Main film magazines ko wo parasites kehta hoon jo film industry ke khoon par palte hain. Their own contribution is nil. Film magazines na hon toh log sukhi rahenge.

- Amjad Khan

6. Every actor join politics for his/her convenience

When interviewer spoke about celebrities from film industry joining politics and whether he would like to enter that space:

Jo log film industry se politician bane hain, unmein se ek (Sunil) Dutt sahab ko chod kar, baaki sab apni convenience ke liye bane hain. Mai musalsal jhuth nahin bol sakta toh mai politician ban nahin sakta.

- Amjad Khan

7. If needed, I can die for my friend

When interviewer asked how much importance does he gives to friendship:

Main dost ko family member jitna mahatva deta hoon. Agar zaroorat pade to uske liye jaan bhi de sakta hoon. Kayi baar marte-marte bacha hoon doston ke liye. Maine boldia toh dosti khatm ho jaati hai.

- Amjad Khan

8. Humanity is my religion

When interviewer asked whether he is religious or not and if he believes in Islam:

Mera mazhab insaaniyat hai. Islam par vishwas isliye rakhta hoon ki insaan bahot bada hai, chahein wo kisi bhi mazhab ka ho.

- Amjad Khan

Last but not the least, when the interviewer body-shamed Amjad Khan for not losing weight, the actor revealed that he used to workout for 4-5 hours daily but then he met with an accident. "Main teen mahine tak bistar par pada raha. Doctor ne mana kiya tha ki teen saal tak koi exercise mat karna," he told the interviewer.

Later, Khan met with another accident followed by bell's palsy attack. "Mera yeh hissa munh ka paralysed ho gaya tha. Do-dhai mahine ke liye I was kept on steroids," he added while pointing out to the left side of his face.

This interview was uploaded in two parts on YouTube. Watch here:

Amjad Khan died on 27th of July in 1992. However, we can surely say he was way ahead of the time five decades ago.