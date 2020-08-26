Two of our favourite stars, Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, are all set to romance their way into our hearts yet again, in the upcoming period drama, Ammonite.

Kate Winslet plays Mary Anning, a fossil hunter used to a near-solitary life of selling fossils to make ends, until fate aka a wealthy tourist forces her to hire his ailing wife, Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), as an apprentice.

Their temperamental relationship gradually transforms into an intense friendship and a passionate affair, forcing them both to reevaluate their past and future.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.