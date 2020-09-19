Amol Parashar, the internet's favourite DJ 'baba', is a man of many talents. And he proved it when he shared a story on love in the age of swiping for the Spoken Fest 2020, organized by Kommune India.

In his poem titled 'Not-So-Casual' Sex, Parashar talked about the life cycle of a modern relationship, that begins with a breakup, and unexpectedly for him, ends with one too.

He began the conversation around sex, by recalling the lack of it during engineering days.

But then he moved to dating and relationships and talked about how, the start of a relationship almost always, revolves around sex.

However, it was when his relationship of three years ended that he realized, there ain't no sex like break-up sex!

His relationship ended because he and his girlfriend, now ex, had different ideas about the future. But, that did not mean that he wasn't hurt by the end of the relationship.

He indulged in casual sex, his friends set up a dating profile for him, but he had still not grieved the end of his relationship.

And when, during a Sunday cleaning session, he came across old gifts from his ex, he allowed himself to grieve - and finally, move on.

With the world of dating apps, came the challenges that no one guides us for - opening conversations and phone calls with people we've never met!

But from awkward conversations to late-night phone calls, discussions and sex, he developed what he referred to as, the 'ideal casual sex relationship'.

However, emotions have a way of intervening when we least expect them to. Despite claiming to 'not get into a relationship', the two gradually moved from casual-sex to not-so-casual relationship.

Moving closer to each other seemed to be the next obvious step, until, much like the unexpected emotions, life intervened. And the casual 'relationship', remained casual only.

Honest, hilarious, and relatable, Parashar's modern-day-love story is actually adapted from Divya Prakash Dubey's original story, Jeevanshaadi dot com.

You can see the complete poem here:

Design credits: Nupur Agrawal