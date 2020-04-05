As the entire nation has nothing else to do but watch TV, classic shows have made a comeback on like Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, BR Chopra's Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Shrimaan Srimati, Chanakya and many more have made a comeback on our screens.

Now dairy brand Amul has also joined the bandwagon and is now releasing its old ads on DD to make the show even more nostalgic to watch.

Remember them? Take a look for yourself!

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat

- Chocolate - Boss - Employee pic.twitter.com/qhEgr5PerC — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

Twitter has also been crazy over these old avertisemets.

Was Glad to see an #Amul Ad on Neerja Bhanot, Ashoka Chakra (posthumously) winner was an Indian head purser who died while saving passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 which had been hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on 5 Sept 1986. I salute her bravery🙏 pic.twitter.com/TvCtqH6e8A — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) April 5, 2020

I'm a great fan of #Amul and watching those classic advertisements gave me goosebumps. Thank you @Amul_Coop for giving me a glimpse of Ramayan telecast era. No wonder you guys have always been the experts of advertisements. — Aditee Adhikari (@LittleFatWriter) April 5, 2020

Zara si hasi dulaar zara sa

Amul zara si anban pyaar zara sa

Amul the taste of india @Amul_Coop #Amul .this takes me to school days ..and making me younger ...amazing messaging ..with touching songs ..still luv this #advertising #nostalgia @ndcnn pic.twitter.com/5VlYpimL54 — tribhuwan (@tjtechno) April 5, 2020

Go ahead. Check out their Twitter handle. There are a lot more of these ads there.