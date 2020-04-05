As the entire nation has nothing else to do but watch TV, classic shows have made a comeback on like Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, BR Chopra's Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Shrimaan Srimati, Chanakya and many more have made a comeback on our screens. 

Source: news18

Now dairy brand Amul has also joined the bandwagon and is now releasing its old ads on DD to make the show even more nostalgic to watch. 

amul ads
Source: Twitter

Remember them? Take a look for yourself!

Twitter has also been crazy over these old avertisemets. 

Go ahead. Check out their Twitter handle. There are a lot more of these ads there. 