Apart from its products, Amul is known for its witty ads and brilliant moment marketing. But its new ad “celebrating women” is less of a celebration and more of a regressive, patriarchal upliftment.

Amul celebrates the spirit of every Indian woman who shapes the lives of all her loved ones. They represent the true taste of India. #Amul #TheTasteofIndia pic.twitter.com/QnNB4cTSga — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 14, 2022

You don’t celebrate women by showing they belong to the kitchen. Maybe, just maybe, they could have shown men sharing the household responsibilities while women go out and do the jobs they are exceptionally good at.

Twitter wasn’t having it either

Every Indian woman ? All Indian women do is cook? Get progressive. — Suchit (@GastiSuchit) September 14, 2022

Cooking is a basic survival skill and food is for one and all. Making the former into a gendered thing is regressive and patriarchal. An inclusive ad that makes men participate in the process would have been a better ad material. This one is quite disappointing — VJ (@VJ290481) September 14, 2022

The spirit of every Indian woman is in peril.

It’s true that as we move toward the future, our ideologies become repressed! @Amul_Coop this ad shows your deep-rooted patriarchy! — Nota Voter (@NotaVoter007) September 14, 2022

Are only women supposed to cook? It's 2022 & yet the men have still not learnt? — Lavina Solomon (@LavinaSolomon) September 14, 2022

Oh eff off you gender stereotyping shit heads! https://t.co/g5Pi5VWDkL — Satheesh (@KatiePatang) September 15, 2022

Every Indian woman isn’t just a FREE cook and FREE caregiver ffs. If you have to show women doing this (they do) at least demand equal share in finances or show men doing all this too. https://t.co/SRF6m4oh4Z — DisgruntledAandolanjeevi #DestroyTheAadhaar (@SanskariStree) September 15, 2022

something is not correct in this ad film… https://t.co/NdXyTuS49G — BourbonNscotch 🇮🇳 (@BourbonNscotch) September 15, 2022

Seriously ?? Is all your clock stuck in 1980s or what ?? All Indian women do is "Cook"…hu don't they have any other job ?? . Grow up people…why can't y'all be gender neutral at all ?? Sick ASF ! https://t.co/otRXMyG0qu — Kanmani Ganguly. (@beingvarsh) September 14, 2022

Which century are we in? https://t.co/WqE3c4FcEb — whatever bro (@SreePooh) September 14, 2022

Women cook, men eat. When @Amul_Coop is not splurging on peddling hate in toxic TV studios, it comes up with cringe-fests like this.



Taste badlo, soch badlo, Amul. https://t.co/GV8JB9ssY8 — anuradha sharma (@NuraRadha) September 14, 2022

Can y'all stop? It's 2022 🤦🏻‍♀️



The scene with the DIL and MIL nervously celebrating the man's approval is extremely cringe and almost triggering. This is so not it.@ascionline please look at this https://t.co/fg9FzUvbY0 — Ishmeet Nagpal 🏳️‍🌈 (@IshmeetNagpal) September 14, 2022

🤢🤢2022. Women still feed the man forst before they eat.

It happens in howmany of your homes ????

Moron agency. Moron(er) client https://t.co/NO3Fh3JTzs — Harini Calamur (@calamur) September 14, 2022



So does men, Amul.

It's 2022. Can we stop making such tone deaf ads? https://t.co/LVhwINhi2A — Priyashmita (@priyashmita) September 14, 2022

Yes, it does look like the “norm” in Indian households, but “norm” doesn’t necessarily mean right. Something needs to change, even when you have grown up watching it your entire life.

