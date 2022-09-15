Apart from its products, Amul is known for its witty ads and brilliant moment marketing. But its new ad “celebrating women” is less of a celebration and more of a regressive, patriarchal upliftment.
You don’t celebrate women by showing they belong to the kitchen. Maybe, just maybe, they could have shown men sharing the household responsibilities while women go out and do the jobs they are exceptionally good at.
Twitter wasn’t having it either
Yes, it does look like the “norm” in Indian households, but “norm” doesn’t necessarily mean right. Something needs to change, even when you have grown up watching it your entire life.
Check Out | 27 Of The Most Sexist Indian Ads That Show We Have A History Of Misogyny