Earlier today, Sameer Raj Sippy announced that he will remake the 1971 classic Anand that was originally made by his grandfather N.C. Sippy.

It was also announced that currently, the script of the film is being written and the cast and the director are yet to be chosen.

OFFICIAL REMAKE OF 'ANAND' ANNOUNCED... #Anand - one of the most iconic films starring #RajeshKhanna and #AmitabhBachchan, directed by #HrishikeshMukherjee - will be remade by the original producer - #NCSippy’s grandson #SameerRajSippy - along with producer #VikramKhakhar. pic.twitter.com/DdhxZrRXDz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2022

For Raj Sippy, the remake is a way to tell the same story to the new generation. In an interview, he was quoted as saying.

Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I feel the current generation needs to be re-told the many stories that are so relevant today, especially when there is a great appetite for good content.

It would not be wise to put the horse before the cart - the movie is yet to be made. However, Anand is a film that is timeless and the young generation relates to it as much as the older. That's precisely the beauty of the film.

So, the news of a remake has not gone down well with people. Here are some of the reactions to it.

Anand Jaisi masterpiece ka remake banane ka koi matlab nahin naa koi Hrishikesh daa jaise Direct kar paega aur naa hi koi kaka aur AB jaise Act kar payega — Himanshu Khiladi Kumar (@HRSKhiladi) May 19, 2022

Anand ka remake mat banao bollywood valo, sharam karo. — parthianhamesha (@Anantxtara) May 19, 2022

I'm already dreading random kids asking "You mean the old Anand?"



Because of course, we don't want to remake films, we want the money that the brandname brings in, and hence it'll be called Anand only. https://t.co/SsvcekwKXy — Harshit Gupta / हर्षित / ہرشت (@hg6) May 19, 2022

I think this is not a good idea. Movie like Anand can never be bettered. And no one can repeat the performance https://t.co/svecEO4TgM — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) May 19, 2022

There cannot be another Rajesh Khanna,

There cannot be another ANAND. PERIODT. https://t.co/BWEVq70WSb — 💗 (@sakshiarora__) May 19, 2022

please do not touch my most favorite film😭😭 https://t.co/jTnUCuyNIG — ѕнweтa☾︎ (@pika_pikkaa) May 19, 2022

Don't ruin masterpieces please 🙏🏻 https://t.co/acoTVUsOsl — Lost Soul (@lostsoul2507) May 19, 2022

Why why why!!!!???? Gems are not meant to be “remade” https://t.co/JCTAb5Q5Zi — Tanushree Venkatraman (@tanushreevenkat) May 19, 2022

Me reacting to the news of my soul movie being remade.😭 pic.twitter.com/nHa8m8JpgR — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) May 19, 2022

The point isn't even that whether the new film will be good or not. The point is that there was no need for it. The world of the original Anand, the characters, still work after all these years, so the energy, time, and money being invested could be used for fresh ideas.



Don't touch what's sacred.