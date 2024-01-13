Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged last year in January. And now, the pre-wedding festivities have also begun. An invite regarding the same has surfaced online, which also includes a hand-written note by Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

The dates given in the invite are March 1, 2 & 3 this year. The celebrations will be held at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The lovely note included in the invitation also mentioned that the venue holds a special significance for the Ambanis as they’ve planted a mango orchard within the premises and along with this, Anant Ambani has created a safe haven for rescued animals in the vicinity as well.

Now of course we wish them all the very best, and since the two have known each other since a very young age, we can’t help but root for the duo for it represents young love that has transitioned to marriage; And isn’t that the cutest!