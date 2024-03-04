The three-day-long weekend extravaganza by Mukesh Ambani and his family has concluded. The scenes from the pre-wedding gala for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have surfaced on social media, spelling magnificence. And naturally, people are reacting. You know why?

Because Ambani events operate at 100 realms beyond normalcy. There’s nothing ordinary about their celebrations, be it their budget surpassing hundreds of crore, or attendees who are actually business and world leaders. Even their invitation cards are actually musical boxes in lakhs. And the latest pre-wedding festivities were no exception.

Here’s how people are reacting to it –

Bollywood celebrities infront of Ambanis pic.twitter.com/5L0KxdtDFq — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) March 3, 2024

The Jethalalification of Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/PicYR0yXHk — Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) March 3, 2024

Am I in the only one jisko just abhi pata laga that this is just pre wedding shit happening and the main wedding is in July..????? — Shambhavi Gupta (@Shambhavi130) March 3, 2024

Realising that ambani invited the best talents in the whole world to just attend a pre wedding and list goes on — shyyou (@_shavashava_) March 4, 2024

Rohit Shetty Cop Universe may be big



YRF Spy Universe may be bigger



But Ambani Baraat Universe is the ultimate

pic.twitter.com/S5fIW3cyiR — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 3, 2024

Ambanis made Falguni Pathak sing in non-navratri days 😭🤌

this is it, the Ambani wedding is IT pic.twitter.com/4gAsWwuElV — Kosha (@imkosha) March 3, 2024

Ambani n mujhy invite na krke aukat dikhadi, bro ye choty moty ambani ko m mun b na lgaun 🙂 — Saba 🚩 (@eys_aestic) March 4, 2024

twitter, instagram, youtube, news channels, ambani's are everywhere, insane. — r. (@innocentguyxr) March 1, 2024

ambani should cover the whole event and turn it into a netflix series, we will be seated — j. (@hridiot) March 3, 2024

No one :

Rihanna in front of a room full of billionaires : BITCH BETTER HAVE MY MONEY💸😭 https://t.co/v3SHo6f7oI — J. (@Bous_tany) March 1, 2024

Every time I refresh Instagram, I am in Jamnagar attending Ambani's pre-wedding event. — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) March 3, 2024

not ambani ji dropping meme materials everywhere in his son’s marriage !



pic.twitter.com/g9lFhR2Sej — 🌒 (@shanky_x) March 3, 2024

Khawab bhi Ambani family k wedding functions k arahi hain🤦‍♀️ — Hina (@paropizi) March 4, 2024

Producers: we cannot get SRK, Salman, Aamir together because too expensive



Mukesh Ambani: hold my Dhokla pic.twitter.com/jRW9O3fo2m — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 3, 2024

Come to think of it, this is just the pre-wedding. We can only imagine what the actually wedding would look like.