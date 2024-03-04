The three-day-long weekend extravaganza by Mukesh Ambani and his family has concluded. The scenes from the pre-wedding gala for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have surfaced on social media, spelling magnificence. And naturally, people are reacting. You know why?

Because Ambani events operate at 100 realms beyond normalcy. There’s nothing ordinary about their celebrations, be it their budget surpassing hundreds of crore, or attendees who are actually business and world leaders. Even their invitation cards are actually musical boxes in lakhs. And the latest pre-wedding festivities were no exception.

Here’s how people are reacting to it –

Come to think of it, this is just the pre-wedding. We can only imagine what the actually wedding would look like.