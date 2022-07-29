Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 4 featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda dropped yesterday, and the duo had a blockbuster episode in store for us.

While the episode spilled many juicy beans about the personal lives of the two actors, it did not fail to address the concerns all of us had while watching characters like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh playing out on our screens.

Most of us hated Arjun and Kabir because of the toxic masculinity and inherent misogyny they seemed to possess. In the name of love, they wanted complete control over their partner and were even willing to raise hands if it came to that. This sort of madness and obsession, represented as love, was much criticized by the audience.

To set the record straight, Karan Johar asked Arjun Reddy a.k.a. Vijay Deverakonda himself, if he was like Arjun in real life and how he felt about the film.

Vijay admitted that he's not like Arjun in real life.

KJo then moved on to Ananya Panday and enquired about her perspective on the movie. Safe to say, the actress was brutally honest with her response which is also being lauded by the audience.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ananya Panday's opinion on Koffee With Karan.

i liked what she said. koi toh bola ki jo arjun reddy me dikhaya wo galat hai. — Shilpa K (@asmaanee) July 29, 2022

Wow I was not expecting this response from Ananya either! So well said Ananya @ananyapandayy!! 👏💖 Thank you! Okay you have a new fan now! https://t.co/JpJVxaD6wo — TaraSK (@TaraSK1) July 29, 2022

Talking the truth in front of the hero is not a easy chance. That is a maturity dear @ananyapandayy kudoss❤️ https://t.co/epT0dkulut — Sarath dQ🦋 (@SarathDQ01) July 29, 2022

so well said. kabir singh and arjun reddy glorifies toxic masculinity and that’s the truth of it https://t.co/MAvpHLpMVP — maisha (@somuchbolly) July 28, 2022

Never liked her before. But love her for this. Movies like #ArjunReddy #KabirSingh should rightly be shunned. It influences the young viewers as it suggests that getting one’s way without opposition can be immensely glamorous. @ananyapandayy #AnanyaPanday #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — Garima 🤟 (@Chitrakar15) July 29, 2022

Ananya is love she really don't deserve this hate.. I love her #AnanyaPanday https://t.co/32UzP0CzJa — shehnaaz ke shehnaazians (@ritubhuva) July 29, 2022

Exactly 💯

AP. 💯

Trash is a trash how much ever try to glorify it https://t.co/oywYbjMsJe — Suja (@suja_tweets) July 29, 2022

Woahhh someone actually said it. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

Kudos girl the guy sitting beside you should know what other people think about his movie 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/2BN2A4sPSi — radhika 🐳| atty. woo to the young to the woo (@radhikajbaat2) July 29, 2022

The toxicity glorified in the two movies had to be called out since in no way is it okay for somebody to behave like that. Ananya Panday's genuine response on KwK right in front of the protagonist of the movie was indeed applause-worthy.

