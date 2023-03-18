Recently, pictures of of actor Ananya Panday smoking at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony went viral. Websites have posted the image saying she’s been “caught” smoking, and many netizens decided to troll Panday for doing so. But it’s confusing how this situation is being perceived on a collective level.

Credit: Reddit

ADVERTISEMENT We already know of many actors who smoke, but it’s never been highlighted in the same way as Ananya Panday is being put under the radar. It seems as though Panday is being shamed for doing something that many people do, because she’s a woman.

Also, the mass circulation of this photo of hers seems super invasive, I mean do we only respect celebrities’ personal lives and remain open minded about their habits when they’re men? We understand that smoking is an unhealthy lifestyle choice, but at the end of the day, everyone has the right to live however they please!

Here are some of the things that the internet is saying about the picture;

ADVERTISEMENT Only one who has endured can understand the pain 😅 — Sandiiip (@IndiaUnleashed_) March 15, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Yes usne sare cigerate phunk kar khatm kar degi duniya se



World will remember her sacrifice forever 😑 — ADV Shiwangi 🇮🇳 (@Kashikivasi) March 15, 2023 Credit: Twitter

smoke karne se weight balance rehta hai inka.. — Life🌻 (@imuskaanverma) March 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Though fortunately, some people have come to her defense as well: