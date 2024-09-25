The tragedy about being hyper-connected is also that we’re lonelier than ever. We’re over-stimulated which is why, perhaps, a lot of us don’t know how to remain alone and how to do nothing because even when we’re doing nothing we’re doomscrolling on Instagram. Something around this sentiment, if not more sinister, appears to be the theme of Ananya Panday’s upcoming film on Netflix, CTRL

If worse comes to worse, would you let technology decide your life? Would you let an app take control of your life and happiness? This is what Panday does in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming directorial. After what looks like a tragic disintegration of a relationship, she allows CTRL to dictate her life.

At a time when Black Mirror seems like a distant reality, this thriller appears to be mind-bending and compelling at the same time. Here’s what people are saying about this.

what is this jon hamm black mirror episode https://t.co/YtRyiK99Io — magnolia (@fincher_fiedv2) September 25, 2024

I'm convinced Ananya's range lies in playing versions of her own self. This seems like an extension of her "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" character, but then it is Vikramaditya Motwane. https://t.co/1ToIjKM8Jd — Harsh (@bitter_parker_) September 25, 2024

ananya directed by motwane holy fck😭

impressive growth of ananya tbh, better than jahnvi bcz she doesnt try to please anyone she understood what is best for her and shes continuously growing with every film of her. https://t.co/MCJq5kBaWf — 𝐏 𝐑 𝐈 𝐍 𝐂 𝐄 (@hutchinsxn) September 25, 2024

seated for this. Been liking Ananya lately after watching kho Gaye hum kahan https://t.co/H2tt4qFJil — miles. (@manisayzz) September 25, 2024

Seems like a great usage of found footage genre elements and adding it in a standard thriller setting. Something new.



Last best Indian found footage film (Not traditional found footage like paranormal activity, cloverfield etc) was “C.U.Soon”. It was more like “Searching” https://t.co/Yq3hIoPb1L — The Nitpicker (@Nitpicker2049) September 25, 2024

The film also stars Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, and Suchita Trivedi, among others. It will release on 4 October 2024. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was a twisted take on our social media realities. It had Panday in it and she performed exceptionally well, so we can only imagine what this project is gonna be like.

AI has been a part of our lives for a long time, even though we didn’t realise it. However, in the last one year, it has become too evident to ignore. With text and video AI, things have changed completely and there are many real-life examples of artificial intelligence acting like a romantic partner, friend, etc. to people. There is a lot of excitement about this development, along with a lot of fear – and to make a movie on this topic is timely. We can’t wait. Here’s the trailer in case you missed it.