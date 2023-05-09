Ananya Panday donned an all-pink look at an award function, but it wasn’t her stunning look that grabbed people’s attention (and memes) but the balti bag she was carrying.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Ananya Panday could be seen holding a mini golden bag which looked like a bucket. The photographer captioned the video, ‘purse ya balti.’

Here are some more pics –

Free Press Journal

Asianet News India

Internet too was intrigued, and thus began the trolling.

Amidst the trolling, some people also got curious about which bag she was carrying and how much it might cost.

So, if you too were wondering the same, then let me help you out. Ananya Panday’s balti bag is called the Khloé’s Pot Of Gold bag and is from the shelves of Judith Leiber Couture. And it costs, *drum rolls please*, $5995! That’s around ₹4,92,000!

So, yeah, troll all you want, but her bag alone costs more than some of our CTCs.