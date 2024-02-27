Composed by A.R. Rahman, Chiggy Wiggy is one of those Bollywood songs people remember purely because of its virality and not because it was a part of Akshay Kumar’s super-flop project titled Blue. The song was way ahead of its time. It cast Australia’s biggest pop icon, Kylie Minogue, often dubbed the ‘Princess of Pop’ who also lent her voice, along with Sonu Nigam and Suzanne D’Mello.

If not the complete song, we remember the catchy beats and Minogue’s hook step to ‘I wanna chiggy wiggy with you boy‘. We all copied it, registering the song as a core memory in the nostalgic gates of memory. While it’s still occasionally played at house parties, comedian Md Anas gave a whole new dimension to the song.

You see, he explained the song, gave logic and some perspective behind the Hindi verses, and everything has changed.

If you go back to the song, which I’d urge you to after watching the reel, you’d realise Akshay Kumar makes his entry exclaiming ‘Goreeeyyy’, and what follows is the most peculiar bit of the song – random Urdu verses from ‘Kh‘, accompanying dhol beats. Anas offers a logic behind this from Sonu Nigam’s POV. A satire on tongue twisters, perhaps?

No, this perspective did not ruin the song but only made the experience hilarious. Many people, including myself, went back to re-hear Chiggy Wiggy song, and look what was the first comment –

Please watch the reel and go back to the song. Like RIGHT NOW. You’ll find it here –

Naturally, the reel went viral. Here’s what people had to say –

Went back to the song yet? WATCH THE REEL AND LISTEN TO THE SONG. NOW!