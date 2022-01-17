I spent my non-working weekend binge-watching Netflix's latest romantic-thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. This Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh starrer has offered us an offbeat love triangle that brilliantly flips the script in terms of how men and women are portrayed in Indian film and TV.

Amidst the exceptional cast, one character that absolutely stunned me was Purva played by Anchal Singh, who was hell-bent on pursuing Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin) by hook or by crook.

For a change, we saw love and lust from the gaze of a female and Anchal Singh's character totally grew on us, intriguing us to know more about the actor.

This Chandigarh based girl got her first break in the entertainment industry when she was called for a commercial for Dena Bank. She received her education from the Air Force Golden Jubilee and graduated from the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, where she majored in Political Science (Honours).

She finished her education while also doing a lot of ads in the meanwhile. She eventually realised that acting was her calling and moved to Mumbai, the city of dreams.

Her debut film, Sri Siddhartha Gautama, in which she played Princess Yashodhara, became the highest grossing film in Sri Lankan cinema history, and her acting won her many accolades.

Following her Sri Lankan debut, she made her Tollywood debut as the lead in Rambala's Dhilluku Dhuddu (Raj Mahal 3), with Santhanam.

When it comes to regional cinema, she has not only been featured in South Indian films but also in Punjabi movies. She co-starred in Zakhmi, a 2020 drama, with Dev Kharoud.

Fast on the heels of success, she bagged another Tamil film and continued to be a part of the advertisement industry, working alongside famous Bollywood personalities like Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini, among many others.

However, she did not debut in the OTT space with Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Undekhi, one of her web series, was released on SonyLIV in 2020.

Netflix's romantic-thriller which is now the becoming popular because of its twisted story line is a big leap in Anchal's career. Now that we are hooked by Purva in the show, we can't wait to see more on screen.