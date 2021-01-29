Television made every 90s' kid's childhood awesome. But there were some TV hosts who became a part our daily households. They introduced us to reality shows and made everything enjoyable.

So, here are some TV anchors who make us miss those old TV watching days:

1. Annu Kapoor & Pallavi Joshi

Deewane parwane mastane. Rings a bell? Well, these teams were a prominent part of our childhood thanks to our favourite show on Doordarshan, Antakshari. But it was Annu and Pallavi didn't make sure that the participants and the viewers enjoy their company.

2. Javed Jaffrey, Naved Jaffrey & Ravi Behl

This OG dance reality series made us believe in the magic of dance. But what made the show super memorable were these three fun-loving anchors who kept us glued to our TV screens.

3. Cyrus Broacha

Who can forget the genius behind the famous prank show MTV Bakra? Broacha's comic timing, humour and his funny expressions were another level.

4. Jaspal Bhatti

Bhatti was the OG who started stand-comedy in India. He introduced us to Flop Show which was the go-to comedy entertainment in the 90s'.

5. Lola Kutty

Comedian Anuradha Menon took anchoring to another level with her Mallu avatar and alter ego, Lola Kutty. Not only was she known for her unique style, but also was loved by all.

6. Cyrus Sahukar

This guy actually showed us Indians what satirical comedy is with his hilarious comic sketches on MTV. He made some funny spoofs and hosted some kickass shows on MTV which included the famous Simi Girebaal.

7. Shenaz Treasury

If you as a kid watched MTV Most Wanted then you'd surely remember this cute and bubbly host from the show. She made taking song requests super cool back in the 90s'.

8. Nikhil Chinapa

Long before he was a team leader on MTV Roadies, he used to charm girls with his charm and as a host on MTV Select.

9. Maria Goretti

From her accent to her fashion sense, everything made Maria a favourite among viewers.

10. Yudhishtir Urs

Channel V's VJ Yudi literally made us all realize what having a crush means. He used to host Crush, which is the first-ever dating TV show.

11. Javed Jaffrey

In addition to Boogie Woogie, Jaffrey dominated our TV screens with his hilarious Hindi narration for popular Japanese Game Show Takeshi's Castle. More than the games, his funny one-liners made us obsessed with the show.

Do you remember them all?