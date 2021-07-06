Ever since she left Twitter, Kangana Ranaut has been more than active on Instagram. The actor shared a series of posts, where she indulged in her vanity and called herself a 'Bollywood bimbo'. And it wasn't in good taste, obviously.
The actor is currently shooting for a film in Budapest and she couldn't help but take a few 'insta-worthy' shots. Which nobody shamed her for? But she called it a 'fatal blow on my self respect' and took another unnecessary dig at those who regularly post aesthetic pictures on Instagram.
Why can't she just post pictures the normal way?