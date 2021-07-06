Ever since she left Twitter, Kangana Ranaut has been more than active on Instagram. The actor shared a series of posts, where she indulged in her vanity and called herself a 'Bollywood bimbo'. And it wasn't in good taste, obviously.

The actor is currently shooting for a film in Budapest and she couldn't help but take a few 'insta-worthy' shots. Which nobody shamed her for? But she called it a 'fatal blow on my self respect' and took another unnecessary dig at those who regularly post aesthetic pictures on Instagram.

Why can't she just post pictures the normal way?

Nobody knows. It's the Kangana way.