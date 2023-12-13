Brooklyn Nine-Nine is iconic for several reasons – be it the hilarious narrative, relatable situations or its brilliant characters. However, the one thing that stands out for most fans are the characters; and when we are talking about the show’s best characters, we cannot miss Captain Raymond Holt.

The character is strict but he never shies away from assisting others to navigate through tough situations with his positive outlook. He makes us believe that no matter what the situation is, one should always be on the right side of things.

Andre Braugher, who played this role to perfection, passed away today.

To honor and remember his legendary role, we have assembled his most meaningful dialogues that made us smile and sob – at the same time.

Andre Braugher, thank you for teaching us that one can be strict and act emotionless but as long as they have a good heart, it’s all okay.