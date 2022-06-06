Recently Bollywood's latest debutante Andrea Kevichüsa found herself on Kapil Sharma's show to promote her film 'Anek.' Right as she walked onto the stage, Kapil Sharma, being Kapil Sharma, immediately unveiled his internalized misogyny and commented "I am from Punjab. Mu mein na naam phas raha hain. Can I just call you beautiful?" First of all ew, second of all, ew!

What the hell is wrong with this guy? Not only was his remark extremely derogatory, but also highly sexist and borderline racist. Also, bro don't blame Punjabis for being an ignorant moron. It's not their fault that you're a fool.

Lucky for us and extremely unlucky for Kapil, Andrea quickly put him in his place and demanded he treat her with respect by addresing her by her first name.

Check out the full video here:

Redditors agree:

It's a name, not rocket science. If you can't even get your guest's name right, then maybe you shouldn't be a television host?