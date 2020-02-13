Three years ago when Hindi Medium released, it proved to be a delightful slice-of-life drama that managed to subtly throw light on a very important subject. And from the looks of it, Angrezi Medium seems to be continuing in the same vein.

Starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead role of a father-daughter duo, Angrezi Medium focuses on a single father's efforts to bring alive his daughter's dreams.

As he crafts various strategies to enable his daughter to study in London, we are treated to a supporting cast that is completely capable of stealing the show.

The film stars Kareena Kapoor as a cop in London, and Deepak Dobriyal as Irrfan's 'frenemy'.

It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, and Tillotama Shome, and suffice to say, we can't wait to embark, or rather, read up, on this journey.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer on the film. The film releases on March 20.