I woke up to that old familiar body ache today. You know, that feeling you get upon learning that somebody you don’t know but have loved has passed; too soon, too young, and you realise (yet again) that life is inherently unfair and doesn’t make much sense. And while this was my one-off experience, I am convinced many of us from around the world, who have watched and loved Fezco in Euphoria, would relate to this feeling of aching numbness sieging our hearts as we heard about Angus Cloud’s untimely death.

Cloud was 25 years old when he died in his family’s house in Oakland, California, on 31st July 2023, a week after he laid his father to rest. While the cause of his death remains unknown, it is reported that he was grieving the loss of his father at the time. He has also been open about his drug addiction and mental health struggles.

Cloud rose to fame through his role in Euphoria. His character, Fez, and his chemistry with Ashtray was my favourite. Apart from the series, he played roles in two independent films. Additionally, there are also three unreleased projects in the pipeline.

It will never not be strange how somebody we’ve only known by their art can leave us conflicted with so many emotions. That to an extent that their loss feels almost personal. I explored the series fairly recently, and to be honest, I did not know Angus Cloud before; I still don’t. All I know is he touched me in one way or another. He and Ashtray were why I was left dabbing my eyes in the concluding scenes of season two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering the phenomenal talent, we looked back at a few of Cloud’s best moments from his role in Euphoria, both on-screen and off-screen. Take a look:

1. How Angus Cloud became our favourite Fez

Cloud did not become Fez through routine auditions and multiple screening rounds as one would expect from a newcomer. Rather, the casting director spotted him on Manhattan streets and resolved he was the perfect match. Initially and naturally, Cloud suspected she was scamming him, until one day, he found himself meeting the team and shooting for the show. It was all very nonchalant!

2. A drug dealer with the heart of gold

Right from Fez’s first interaction with Rue, there was some heartfelt genuineness about the way he looked at her. There was tenderness. He wholeheartedly considered her family. Although he was a drug dealer, he cared to deny Rue more drugs. He cared to stand up for her and ask Nathan to BACK OFF privately. He was almost prepared to kill Mouse when he drugged her. His love did not make loud proclamations but thrived in silence, care, and secluded efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Ashtray and Fez

People evolved, relationships changed, but the bond between Ashtray and Fez stood the test of time. The brothers did not interact much but were always together. Their love and commitment towards one another remained unspoken, it existed, and that sufficed. Speaking of which, the concluding scenes of season two appear even more heartbreaking now.

4. Not Fez being the ‘soul’ of Euphoria

Be it his grandmom, his brother, or Rue, Fez cared and he felt deeply. He loved Ashtray enough to be ready to take the blame for the murder on him. His granny had been in a state of coma for years, he looked after her, dedicatedly. He cared for Rue enough to remove her from his house while she was relapsing, and in turn, saved her life. He was also the first person who actually heard Lexi and made her feel worthwhile.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Cloud lived his part in real life

He was a big shipper of ‘FEXI’.

Asking students to avoid drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay in school. Don’t do drugs. pic.twitter.com/RsgPRBTk8t — Angus Cloud (@anguscloud) February 5, 2022

Beating Nathan.

Just casually messing around with driving instructor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind The Scenes pic.twitter.com/PFKVqIVQQ4 — Angus Cloud (@anguscloud) January 17, 2022

6. ‘Stand By Me’

To be honest, Euphoria was always on my watchlist. But it was only in the past weekend that I got the luxury of time to binge-watch the two seasons. Right after its completion, I did my routine call to a friend to discuss the show, dissect the themes, praise the performances, admire my favourite character, Fez, and blabber about why I loved him. Two days later, today happened…

I can’t look back at the show anymore without recalling the scene of Fez and Lexi casually lying on the sofa singing ‘Stand By Me.’ I am sure, most of us can’t.

😭



RIP Fez



No rational person can dislike Fez pic.twitter.com/hx2hloGD9U — iamHIM (@satandontknowme) July 31, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Rest In Peace Angus Cloud, our beloved Fez. You’ll be remembered.